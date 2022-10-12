New study reveals ThymoQuin® with Omega-3 Aids in Sports Immunity & Wellbeing

The combination oil blend has shown to regulate the gut-immune axis

/EIN News/ -- Harrison, New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriNutra , the supplier of the first cold-pressed black seed oil standardized to 3% thymoquinone, announced the publication of its clinical study demonstrating the benefits of its proprietary black seed oil, ThymoQuin® when combined with Omega-3 oil. The study results showed that the athlete participants had improved immune systems and overall mental well-being. This announcement follows its U.S. patent approval for combining thymoquinone and omega 3.

Stress-related gut imbalances and immune changes can represent significant challenges for athletes’ exercise performance and overall health and well-being. In the study, researchers used the “exercise stress” of endurance running to challenge gut microbiome resilience and temporarily suppress immune vigilance.

The study, published in the ECronicon Journal , was conducted with marathon runners who consumed an oil blend of 500mg of black cumin seed oil (ThymoQuin®) plus 1,500mg of fish oil (VivoMega™, a product by GC Rieber VivoMega) or a placebo oil for four weeks. During the 4-week treatment period (3 weeks before and 1 week after an intense endurance run), the study participants who supplemented with the ThymoQuin and the omega-3 oil blend reported significantly (-62%) fewer upper-respiratory tract complaints (a common issue among athletes), better overall health, and a more positive mood (+15%) when compared to the placebo group.

Additionally, the group of runners who consumed the ThymoQuin and omega-3 oil had higher levels of Streptococcus thermophilus (+67%), a strain of “good” bacteria, and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol (-37%), both of which are associated with immune vigilance and mood.

“The link between body and mind, or the “Gut-Immune-Axis,” involves many coordinated and interconnected aspects. When the entire system is balanced, as evidenced here, there is a noticeable benefit for physical health and mental wellness, suggesting that the two are linked through the microbiome and stress response pathways,” said Morris Zelkha, CEO of TriNutra. “Our ThymoQuin black seed oil is a potent ingredient on its own, and when combined with other extracts, it continues to show its ability to bolster the effectiveness of the combined product. We will continue researching our ThymoQuin and its synergetic effects to build upon our current research.”

TriNutra’s exclusive Nigella sativa seeds contain a high amount of thymoquinone (3%)(TQ), the major bioactive element, with very low free fatty acids, and high TQ bioavailability which correlates with maximum efficacy. ThymoQuin black seed oil is also recognized for supporting a balanced inflammatory response, improving energy (ATP) production, delivering excellent antioxidant capacity and antimicrobial effects for a healthier scalp, and improving aging skin.

