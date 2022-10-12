Liquid Chromatography Devices Market By Technique, Type, Application, CAGR, Trends and Leading Key Players
Global Liquid Chromatography Devices Market was valued at USD 3.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “high-performance liquid chromatography” accounts for the largest technique segment in the liquid chromatography devices market within the forecasted period as it allows for reproducible responses, higher resolution, better peak shape and the speed of analysis. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Definition
The term "liquid chromatography" basically refers to a chromatographic technique for separating ions or molecules that are dissolved in a solvent. It entails the separation of biomolecules based on their size, type, and other characteristics, and it necessitates the use of stationary phase, mobile phase, and elutants to complete the separation technique. Because of the different speeds at which each ingredient travels, the approach is extremely useful for separating and detecting many constituents from a combination. The simple liquid chromatography generally consists of a column with a fritted bottom that basically maintains a motionless phase in equilibrium with a solvent, while the complex liquid chromatography consists of a column with a fritted bottom that holds a motionless phase in equilibrium with a solvent.
Global Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Scope
The liquid chromatography devices market is segmented on the basis of technique, type, accessories, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technique
High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)
Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)
Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)
Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FPLC)
Others
On the basis of technique, the liquid chromatography devices market is segmented into high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC), low pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) and others. High performance liquid chromatography is estimated to dominate the segment, as it allows for reproducible responses, higher resolution, better peak shape and the speed of analysis.
Type
Instruments
Consumables and Services
On the basis of type, the liquid chromatography devices market is segmented into instruments, consumables and services.
Accessories
Columns
Auto-Sampler Accessories
Others
On the basis of accessories, the liquid chromatography devices market is segmented into columns, auto-sampler accessories and others.
Application
Pharma and Bio
Public
Industry
Others
On the basis of application, the liquid chromatography devices market is segmented into pharma and bio, public, industry and others.
End-User
Pharmaceutical Companies
Academics and Research Institutes
Hospitals
Agriculture Industry
Others
On the basis of end-user, the liquid chromatography devices market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical companies, academics and research institutes, hospitals, agriculture industry and others.
Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in d
Drivers
Growing Demand For Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques
A chromatic separation procedure using U.V. detectors and an identification process using I.R. (infrared) and NMR (nuclear magnetic resonance) spectrometers is referred as the hyphenated technique. The increasing demand for hyphenated chromatography techniques such as LC-NMR, LC-MS, LC-FTIR, and GC-MS are expected to accelerate the market's overall growth.
Furthermore, the use in quality assessment of pharma products and drug development are also expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the easy availability of some instruments for liquid chromatography in laboratories and increasing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process also cushions the market’s growth within the forecasted period. Growth in generics and CROs coupled with the therapeutic conversion to new biological entities and therapeutic conversion to new biological entities will further positively impact the liquid chromatography devices market's growth rate in the future.
Opportunities
Increasing Investments and Advancements
The increase in investments in this area by research users and government bodies offer growth opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, the advanced developments will reduce the downtime and the costs needed for maintenance are estimated to generate numerous opportunities for the market.
Restraints/Challenges Global Liquid Chromatography Devices Market
High Costs of the Devices
On the other hand, the high cost of the devices as they comprise advanced technological features and additional costs, such as maintenance and other steps, are expected to obstruct market growth.
Alternative Techniques Will Pose as a Challenge
Also, alternative liquid chromatography techniques are available, such as protein crystallization, membrane chromatography, crystallization, high-resolution ultra-filtration, three-phased partitioning monoliths, capillary electrophoresis, precipitation, and high-pressure folding are projected to challenge the liquid chromatography devices market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This liquid chromatography devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the liquid chromatography devices market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Post Covid-19 Impact on Liquid Chromatography Devices Market
Liquid chromatography devices market overall was positively impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Researchers are using chromatographic technology to better understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop better medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. Due to a high number of important players' employees working from home, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have a moderate influence on the number of tests done.
Moreover, due to an increase in the prevalence of COVID-19, there has been growth in demand for various services, including chromatography technologies such as liquid chromatography, as chromatography is a powerful laboratory-based analytical method that researchers are using as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight. Therefore, the increased product demand due to the emergence of the disease has positively affected the market's growth.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
WATERS
Shimadzu Corporation
PerkinElmer Inc.
Bruker
Phenomenex Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Danaher
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Restek Corporation
JASCO
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Gilson Incorporated
IDEX Health & Science LLC
Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The liquid chromatography devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technique, type, accessories, application and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the liquid chromatography devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the liquid chromatography devices market because of the increasing investments in biomedical industries, growing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and well-established domestic companies within the region.
North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increasing investment by key players into the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the development of new drugs to provide innovative treatment options within the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The liquid chromatography devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for liquid chromatography devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the liquid chromatography devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Share Analysis
The liquid chromatography devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to liquid chromatography devices market.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
Key Pointers Covered in the Liquid Chromatography Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
