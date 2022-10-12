University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design Awarded $80,000 from PCI Foundation
Since 2001, the PCI Foundation has been the educational entity that supports the Precast/Prestressed Concrete industry
PCI Foundation Grants Elevate Precast Concrete Education
The PCI Foundation’s mission is to put precast concrete in the classroom so future architects, engineers and construction managers are aware of precast concrete and its myriad uses.””CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year the PCI Foundation awards curriculum development grants to universities who submit applications and pass a rigorous review process for acceptance. The University of Pennsylvania (PENN) is one of this year’s grantees. PENN is based in Philadelphia with nearly 21,000 students.
— Marty McIntyre, Executive Director
“The PCI Foundation’s mission is to put precast concrete in the classroom so future architects, engineers and construction managers are aware of the possibilities of precast concrete and its myriad uses,” said Marty McIntyre, Executive Director of the Chicago-based PCI Foundation.
“Key components to each of the grants we award include industry partnership, new precast curriculum and innovative experiential learning.”
“In 2022, we have had a record number of schools apply and are proud to announce that the University of Pennsylvania Weitzman School of Design has been awarded funds for a four-year integration and education about the uses, benefits and design capabilities of precast and prestressed concrete.”
Name of University: University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Amount granted: $80,000 over a 4-year period
Timing: Fall of 2022
Precast Industry Partners: Northeast Precast and PCI Mid-Atlantic.
From Professor of Graduate Architecture, Richard J. Garber, AIA (photo below)
“We are excited to have formalized our relationship with the PCI Foundation through a four-year Curriculum Development Grant. This affiliation will allow us to augment the introduction and integration of precast concrete and its formal and material logics in graduate studios and seminars.
In fall 2022, we will offer our seminar Matter, Making and Testing: Designing with Next Generation Precast Concrete, in collaboration with our partner Northeast Precast, in which we will study both Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) as well as carbon reduction strategies with our students.
This will be followed by a graduate studio in the spring of 2023.”
ABOUT THE PCI FOUNDATION - Since 2001, the PCI Foundation has been the educational entity that supports the Precast/Prestressed Concrete industry. The mission of the PCI Foundation is to foster educational initiatives focused on innovative approaches to the integrated and sustainable use of precast concrete design, fabrication, and construction. It is a charitable 501(c) 3 corporation, based in Chicago, which supports the inclusion of precast concrete programs at accredited colleges and universities. To learn more, visit the PCI Foundation website at www.PCI-Foundation.org.
Laura Bennett
Bennett & Company PR and Marketing
+1 407-478-4040
laura@bennettandco.com