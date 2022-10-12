Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred today, October 11, 2022 at approximately 2 p.m. near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West in Cherry Hill. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries.

The shooting involved the Cherry Hill Police Department.

This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

