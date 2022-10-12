Animal Health Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast : Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Animal Health Market by Product (Mobile Computing, Medication Carts, Wall-Mounted Workstations), by Type (Emergency Cart, Anesthesia Cart, Procedure Cart), and End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Centers, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Animal Health Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to reach US$ 90.33 billion by 2030.

Animal health refers to the appropriate care of the animals' health via medications, animal feeds, diagnostics, and immunizations. Like people, animals have a variety of illnesses, necessitating veterinary care. The animal health market's major goal is to improve the health and welfare of animals. This market offers a variety of goods and services that improve livestock production and animal health. These goods and services are prescription medications, immunizations, food, dietary supplements, and many others.

Market Drivers

The market for animal health is expanding at a significant rate. The rise in animal and foodborne illnesses is to blame for this expansion. Animal-borne diseases are spreading worldwide due to increased pet adoption for companionship, raising demands for animal health products and services. Additionally, variables such as an increase in the number of companion animals, a growth in the need for pet insurance, and rising income levels in industrialized countries all play a role. Additionally, increasing technical development for zoonotic disease diagnostics, increased approvals for innovative goods and medications, and improvements in vaccinations help expand the market. Moreover, rising government efforts, rising corporate mergers, and acquisitions, and rising spending on animal health all contribute to market development.

The animal health market has been analyzed from four perspectives: product, animal type, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

The product in the animal health market has been segmented into:

Diagnostics

Drugs

Feed

Vaccines

The market's highest revenue share belongs to the pharmaceutical sector. The rise in the incidence of animal illnesses, the expanding use of medicines for therapeutic purposes, and the increase in the ownership of companion animals are all factors contributing to the expansion of this market. Rising acquisition and cooperation rates can also be seen as a significant influence on this segment's overall growth.

However, the diagnostics market is anticipated to expand significantly due to the increased incidence of animal illnesses and rising costs for animal health. The continued acceptance of innovative products, technological improvements, and growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics (such as pregnancy tests, blood glucose monitors, etc.) enhance segment development.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global animal health market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. Technology developments, an increase in zoonotic illnesses, and an increase in the number of pet owners in the country are just a few of the reasons why the animal health industry in this region is expanding. These elements have also enabled government animal welfare groups to employ various successful strategies. The Europe region is likely to maintain the second position in this market, with consistent growth forecast over the long term. The market is growing due to increased consumption of animal-based foods and strict animal health regulations.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the animal health market are:

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Intervet International B.V

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Virbac

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Merck & Co. Inc

IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Zoetis Inc

Vetoquinol S.A

Ceva Santé Animale

Televet

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Diagnostics Drugs Feed Vaccines GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ANIMAL TYPE Companion Animals Farm Animals GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Animal Care and Rehabilitation Centers Diagnostic Centers Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Others

