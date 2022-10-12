Global Cyber Security Market Size & Share to Surpass $374.9 Bn by 2028: Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 149 pages, titled as “Cyber Security Market” with graphs & figures spread through pages, 105+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. Cyber Security Market research report is delivered with commitment depending upon the reader needs. With the defined historic year and the base year, assessments and calculations are performed in this market report. Market size and share analysis and key trend analysis are the prime accomplishing factors in this market research report. Such report helps to recognize how the market is going to perform over the forecast period by giving information about market definition, applications, segmentation and engagements. VMR team provides Cyber Security industry document with loyalty and devotion that is promising and the way in which expected.



The global market was valued at USD 217.5 Billion in 2021, and according to Vantage expert analysis, the Cyber Security Market size is expected to reach over USD 374.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Key Players in Global Cyber Security Market:

IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

Check Point (Israel)

FireEye (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Norton LifeLock (US)

Rapid7 (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Microsoft (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Oracle (US)

Fortinet (US)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

McAfee (US)

RSA Security (US)

Forcepoint (US)

Sophos PLC (UK)

Imperva (US)

Proofpoint (US)

Juniper Network (US)

Splunk (US)

SonicWall (US)

CyberArk (US)

F-secure (Finland)

Qualys (US)

F5 (US)

Algo Sec (US)

Sentinel One (US)

Data Visor (US)

Rev Bits (US)

Wi-Jungle (India)

Blu Vector (US)

Aristi Labs (India)

Securden (US)



Key Highlights from the Report:

On the basis of Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. During the forecast period, the Cyber Security services segment is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Because of the increasing adoption of cloud-based services for managing critical enterprise infrastructure, managed services are expected to grow rapidly. The increasing number of new entrants offering cyber-security solutions, as well as growing concerns about data security and privacy, are expected to drive faster growth in the services segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of Deployment type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premises. During the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to have the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The increase is due to an increase in demand for applications that store and secure data using enhanced security techniques. In addition, market participants are collaborating and partnering to develop advanced cloud-based security solutions. Because of the increased demand for managed security services, the on-premise segment is expected to grow significantly.

Asia Pacific is the fastest regional segment in terms of growth. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest market growth for Cyber Security solutions. The presence of several market incumbents, combined with recent security threats in the region, is expected to accelerate the development of these solutions even further. India has seen a rapid increase in cybercrime registration, ranking fifth in terms of overall DNS hijacks.



In case a company’s system is infected, it can lead to data leak, and bankruptcy. Rising damages and threats are facilitating the Market for Cyber Security. Associations are dedicatedly preparing Cyber Security plans for malware to fight and protect against themselves. Cyber-attack is difficult to fight and detect, many different mechanisms for protection must be used. The most prominent protection is the sensitization and training of employees. Growing cases of phishing is also facilitating the market. Phishing mails aren't sometimes addressed at all, these mails are sent to a number of potential victims, and the attempt is to conspire them into logging into a hoax version of common sites.

Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific is likely to record a substantial CAGR, Application in various enterprises from different sectors, such as telecom, energy, finance, and technology is set to bolster the demand in Asia Pacific. Generally, these attacks are ubiquitous amongst Southeast Asian countries.

The Cyber Security Market is segmented as follows:

By Component (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Solutions

Services

By Solution/Offering (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Identity & Access Management

Infrastructure Security

Governance

Risk & Compliance

Unified Vulnerability Management Service Offering

Data Security & Privacy Service Offering

Others



By Deployment Type (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Cloud

On-premise

By User Type (Revenue: USD Billion, 2016-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



