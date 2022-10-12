Submit Release
Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $820,000 or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2021 of $766,000 or $1.26 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $2,428,000 for 2022 compared to $2,364,000 for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.98 compared to $3.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $241 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2021 of $250.1 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $220.3 million compared to total deposits of $219.6 million at September 30, 2021. The company paid a total of $1.20 per share in dividends in the first half of 2022 compared to $3.20 in 2021. This included a special dividend of $2.00 per share in 2021.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857

 
LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
           
    09/30/22   09/30/21  
    $ 241,035     $ 250,120  
Total assets                
                 
Loans receivable, net     147,477       135,721  
Allowance for loan losses     1,968       1,949  
Cash and cash equivalents     10,159       28,833  
Securities available for sale     29,622       34,396  
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.     40,615       42,997  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     2,516       1,691  
Equity Investment     -       -  
Deposits     220,259       219,590  
FHLB Borrowings and note payable     -       -  
Shareholders’ equity     19,058       28,319  
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities     (9,686 )     1,952  
Shares O/S end of period     609,742       607,487  
Non-accrual loans     640       275  
Real Estate Owned     -       -  

 

    Quarter ended 9/30    Nine months ended 9/30
     2022    2021    2022    2021
                 
Interest income   $ 2,142   $ 1,947   $ 6,079   $ 5,733
Interest expense     348     131     640     421
Net interest income     1,794     1,816     5,439     5,312
Provision for loan losses     -     -     -     (74)
Net interest income after provision     1,794     1,816     5,439     5,238
Gain on sale of Investments     -     -     -     -
Gain on sale of loans     69     159     216     771
Gain on sale of REO     4     -     4     6
Total other income     288     287     791     836
Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc.     277     212     788     589
Gain on BOLI Settlement       -     -     -     45
Total general, admin. & other expense     1,515     1,573     4,489     4,655
Earnings before income taxes     917     901     2,749     2,830
Income tax expense     97     135     321     466
Net earnings   $ 820   $ 766   $ 2,428   $ 2,364
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.34   $ 1.26   $ 3.98   $ 3.89
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.34   $ 1.26   $ 3.98   $ 3.89
Weighted average shares o/s diluted     609,742     607,487     609,742     607,487
                         

