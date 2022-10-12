Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 of $820,000 or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2021 of $766,000 or $1.26 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $2,428,000 for 2022 compared to $2,364,000 for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $3.98 compared to $3.89 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $241 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2021 of $250.1 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2022 were $220.3 million compared to total deposits of $219.6 million at September 30, 2021. The company paid a total of $1.20 per share in dividends in the first half of 2022 compared to $3.20 in 2021. This included a special dividend of $2.00 per share in 2021.



LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

09/30/22 09/30/21 $ 241,035 $ 250,120 Total assets Loans receivable, net 147,477 135,721 Allowance for loan losses 1,968 1,949 Cash and cash equivalents 10,159 28,833 Securities available for sale 29,622 34,396 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 40,615 42,997 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,516 1,691 Equity Investment - - Deposits 220,259 219,590 FHLB Borrowings and note payable - - Shareholders’ equity 19,058 28,319 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities (9,686 ) 1,952 Shares O/S end of period 609,742 607,487 Non-accrual loans 640 275 Real Estate Owned - -