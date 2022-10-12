Louie Wickett Guides Home Buyers About VA Home Programs and More

/EIN News/ -- Urbandale, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbandale, Iowa -

Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender, based in Urbandale, Iowa, who serves the greater Des Moines area, wants to inform everyone that he is offering guidance to home buyers, especially first time home buyers, about VA home programs and other similar programs that can help them finally get the home they have been dreaming of. He can provide the necessary guidance and assistance to finding the home financing provider that is most appropriate for a particular home buyer in Des Moine and Urbandale, Iowa. He can help these people who are buying their first home in determining the best possible source of funding for their new home, including the housing program of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the Veterans Affairs (VA) residential home program, and more.

Louie Wickett says, “If someone wants to apply for their first home financing, VA financing agreement, FHA financing arrangement, or a conventional type of home financing; I want the process to be simple and smooth for them. Purchasing a home doesn’t need to be intimidating or confusing. Everyone has questions during the home buying process, and while my first job is to be a home financing provider you can trust, I also want to lay out a plan for your future home purchases.”

The VA Home Program is for those who are military service members and veterans, including their surviving spouses. The US Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers a home financing guaranty to help veterans and those in active service when they want to purchase, keep, construct, renovate, or adapt a home for use as residence. While the money for the VA home funding programs are actually sourced from private companies, the VA takes responsibility for offering the guaranty such that the home buyer will no longer need to get a home funding insurance, no longer need to pay a down payment, and enjoy low interest rates.

Louie Wickett has a profile page on Zillow, where he has 35 customer reviews and all of them are five-star reviews. He is actively licensed in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, California, Florida, and Colorado. He is part of Homeside Financial who ensures equal opportunity for all and all applications are subject to approval and underwriting.

On Google, Louie Wickett has more than 250 reviews and he has an overall rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars. In a recent review, Karla R. gave them a five star rating and said, “The team was fast, great, understanding and flexible. They made sure I was comfortable, and explained every step to me. I felt very respected during the entire process, and even when I had last minute changes (45 minutes before our closing!) they were accommodating. A very patient and understanding team, I would recommend them to anyone. Not to mention they got me approved for what I needed, where as I struggled with two other bank branches, and reached out to me faster with responses than the other places I tried to apply through. Thanks so much to the entire team!”

Louie Wickett has been focused for over seven years on helping people who want to reach their dream of having their own home and he is always pleased to be able to help home buyers by furnishing them with key information about the complex process of home financing or refinancing. He is proud to say that his business is 100 percent customer and realtor referrals. He puts primary importance to developing and cultivating relationships with clients, treating them like family all throughout the process of purchasing a home or going through a home refinancing. To get more details about Louie Wickett and his services, people can check out the latest news article about him.

Those who would like to know more about home financing, refinancing and the other services provided by Louie Wickett - Mortgage Lender can check his website, or contact him through the telephone or via email.

