Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Carbide Wafer market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Silicon Carbide Wafer market during 2022-2028.

SiC single crystal wafers have excellent heat resistance and voltage resistance compared to silicon wafers that are widely used for semiconductors.Sic single crystal wafers can remarkably reduce energy loss during electric power control,significantly contributing to the reduction of energy use and environmental stress.They are highly expected as substrate materials for the next-generation. Global Silicon Carbide Wafer market size was valued at USD 614 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1552.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 14.2% during review period.

Global Silicon Carbide Wafer Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application.

Types: -

4 Inch

6 Inch

8 Inch

Applications: -

Power Device

Electronics & Optoelectronics

Wireless Infrastructure

Others

In terms of type, 4 Inch and 6 Inch are the largest segments. And in terms of application, power device segment holds a share of about 65%.

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America is the largest silicon carbide wafer market, with a share of over 45%.

Major players in the global market include: -

Wolfspeed

SK Siltron

SiCrystal

II-VI Advanced Materials

Showa Denko

Norstel

TankeBlue

SICC

Hebei Synlight Crystal

CETC

Wolfspeed is one of the most important global manufacturers of silicon carbide wafer, holds a share of about 28%.

Key Benefits of Silicon Carbide Wafer Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Silicon Carbide Wafer Market

