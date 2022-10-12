UK Oak Doors Announce Selling Over 600 Miles Worth of Oak Skirting and Architrave Which Spans the Entire Length of Britain

/EIN News/ -- Hinckley, UK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formed in 2005, UK Oak Doors offer a wide range of strong and stylish solid oak doors, high-quality accessories, including oak skirting and architrave, and work with a number of renowned companies who will ensure that your products will be delivered to your home quickly and in perfect condition.

Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and top-quality products, UK Oak Doors have now announced that they have sold over 600 miles worth of oak skirting and architrave, with their founder and owner Nick Lines, saying, “We’re thrilled to have reached this milestone. Our oak skirting and architrave are made from the finest materials, and we’re confident that they will provide years of beauty and functionality.”

Add More to Your Doors

With over 10,000 metres worth of stock and always continuing to keep expanding their product selection to better serve your needs, UK Oak Doors is dedicated to helping you purchase beautiful oak doors that are always made out of PEFC certified oak in simplest way possible.

Their friendly team are available 6 days a week to answer any of your questions and if you’d prefer, you can always choose to connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, or through the live chat feature on their website instead.

UK Oak Doors offer a large variety of solid oak doors, skirting boards, accessories, and architrave that come in a range of different sizes, so that you can find the perfect style to match your home.

Oak Skirting Boards

Their oak skirting boards are all made with 100% solid American oak and are manufactured to the highest possible standard.

With the choice of different styles, such as, Lambs Tongue, Ogee, Chamfer, Bullnose, and Torus, and the option to purchase prefinished or unfinished, means that you can create your own unique finish by sanding, polishing, or colouring your skirting boards yourself.

Oak Architrave

Architrave is designed to encase the frame of your doorways and can add a classical touch to your décor by bringing in a combination of symmetry, beauty, and harmony into your home.

UK Oak Doors build their architraves using only the best solid oak wood planks to ensure the highest level of durability. This also means that you can use them to cover up any flaws like uneven walls, imperfect finishing, and even cracked wallpaper without having to worry about any damage or breakage.

They have several mouldings available that can suit both country or contemporary style properties and can be ordered as single or in double sets, these are Ogee architrave, Torus architrave, Chamfer architrave, and Bullnose architrave.

Oak Doors

Specialising in providing high quality, stylish oak doors to suit every type of home and interior, UK Oak Doors offer a large selection of internal oak doors and external doors at unbeatable prices.

Oak is sturdy, thick, and durable, and protects your home or business from weather damage, intrusion, and fire, while also being less likely to need repair or replacement as its strong wood will resist scratches and sustain impact.

They have a catalogue of products, including contemporary, period, glazed, cottage, and veneered, that allows you to pick your dream style, shape, and colour to complement your décor and create the ideal entranceway for your home.

More information

To find out more about UK Oak Doors and to see their full selection of oak doors, accessories, architrave, and skirting boards, please visit their website at https://www.ukoakdoors.co.uk/.

