TheWolfman.co.uk Adds PCP Air Rifles to Its Arsenal

/EIN News/ -- Ipswich, United Kingdom, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TheWolfman.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading online retailers of airguns and accessories, has announced that it is now selling PCP air rifles. This move comes as the sport of airgunning continues to grow in popularity, with more and more people taking up the hobby each year.

This marks the first time that TheWolfman.co.uk has offered PCP air guns for sale and expands the site’s already impressive selection of airguns and airgun accessories.

Why PCP Air Rifles?

PCP air rifles are a popular choice for serious shooters, as they offer superior accuracy and power compared to traditional spring-powered airguns. Part of the reason is that PCP air rifles are much quieter than spring-powered guns, making them ideal for backyard plinking or hunting small game.

TheWolfman.co.uk is now offering a variety of PCP air rifles from leading manufacturers, including Air Arms, Kral, Reximex and Gamo. Prices start at just £359 for the entry-level Kral NP02 and go up to £1349 for the top-of-the-line Air Arms Ultimate Sporter Carbine Laminate.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer our customers PCP air rifles,” said Mark from TheWolfman.co.uk. “These guns offer unbeatable performance, and we’re confident that our customers will be very happy with their purchase. In the calls and emails we get about products people want us to stock, it’s almost always PCP air rifles—so we’re hoping they’ll be popular!”

In addition to air rifles, TheWolfman.co.uk also sells a wide range of airgun pellets, BBs, scopes, and other accessories.

Why TheWolfman.co.uk?

The Wolfman are one of the UK’s leading suppliers of airguns and airgun accessories. Until recently, they specialised in lead pellets; but in recent years, they have expanded their range to include PCP and spring-powered airguns, lead-free pellets, apparel and more. Their unparalleled service, competitive pricing and thirty years’ experience in the trade mean you won’t need to aim your target anywhere else!

For more information, visit TheWolfman.co.uk.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/thewolfman-co-uk-adds-pcp-air-rifles-to-its-arsenal/

