Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market to Surpass US$ 2,104.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, I-Vasc Company’s product, VELEX device, received Conformité Européenne (CE) mark, for the treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) and varicose veins.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global varicose vein treatment devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to increasing government initiatives for treatment of varicose veins. For instance, according to data published in October 2018, on Department of health, which is an official government website of the U.K., announced new prototype elective care centers that undertook routine day surgery for cataracts and treatment of varicose veins.

Among treatment method, Sclerotherapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing product approvals. For instance, in November 2020, Vascular Barcelona Devices, which delivers new solutions in vascular health, received approval of Conformité Européenne (CE) mark for Varixio Pod Air as Class 1 s medical device intended for automated preparation of foam for varicose veins sclerotherapy.

On the basis of end user, Hospitals is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increase development of ultra-high frequency transducer that can be used in the treatment of varicose veins. For instance, in November 2018, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. launched 33 MHz ultra-high frequency linear iDMS transducer that uses Identity Management System (iDMS) technology, which is a software program utilized in the oil and gas and chemical processing industry to organize data related to a facility's fixed equipment inspection regime and a single crystal wide band to provide superb resolution and detail in ultrasound imaging. It can be used for superficial vascular evaluations such as varicose veins.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global varicose vein treatment devices market include AngioDynamics, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Dornier Medtech GmbH., Alma Lasers Ltd., Alna-Medicalsystem GmbH, LSO Medical, WONTECH Co., Ltd., Intros Medical Laser GmbH, and Energist Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market, By Product Type: Endovenous Laser Systems Monoclonal Antibodies Diode Lasers Yag Lasers Endovenous Laser Fibers Bare Tip Laser Fiber Radial Tip Laser Fiber Gold tip Laser Fiber

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market, By Treatment Method: Non-thermal Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation Sclerotherapy

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialized Clinics

Global Varicose Vein Treatment Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



