New TDWI Research Report Explores Modernization for Data Integration and Management

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI Research has released its newest TDWI Best Practices Report: Maximizing Business Value with Data Platforms, Data Integration, and Data Management . This original, survey-based report focuses on how modernization trends for full-featured data platforms as well as independent data integration and data management solutions are leading teams to increase the value of their enterprise data sets.

The author of the report, David Stodder, is senior director of TDWI Research for business intelligence. He explains that enterprises need modern data capabilities across the enterprise to empower users to answer business questions faster. Organizations also need data modernization to drive data-rich, AI-infused applications critical to today’s e-commerce and personalized customer relationships.

In the report, Stodder points out that “tighter integration [is needed] between two traditionally separate worlds: one devoted to analytics generation and the data integration, platforms, and management that support analytics, and the other devoted to mission-critical business applications and processes essential to operations across enterprises.”

This report reveals where organizations are facing the greatest challenges and how they can overcome them. Stodder notes that many organizations are now taking advantage of unified data environments, including emerging frameworks such as the data mesh and data fabrics.

Report Highlights

This comprehensive report reveals several key findings:

Respondents show a strong appetite for modernization; more than half say their organizations are actively modernizing now

Most organizations consider themselves successful in their efforts to move legacy business applications to cloud services, enable business processes to operate around the clock, and enhance data governance, access control, and data privacy

Digital transformation is helping organizations to reach many data strategy goals, such as migrating data platforms, integration, and management to the cloud, but advanced objectives such as augmenting applications with AI/ML are a greater challenge

Compared to the previous year’s research, usage has increased for data catalogs, graph databases, and cloud data warehouses, but the same number are using an on-premises data warehouse

The report concludes with 10 best practice recommendations for maximizing the value of data platforms as well as independent data integration and data management technologies and services.

This research was sponsored by Alation, Alteryx, Denodo, MongoDB, SAP, and Snowflake.

About the Author

DAVID STODDER is senior director of TDWI Research for business intelligence. He focuses on providing research-based insights and best practices for organizations implementing BI, analytics, data discovery, data visualization, performance management, and related technologies and methods and has been a thought leader in the field for over two decades. Previously, he headed up his own independent firm and served as vice president and research director with Ventana Research. He was the founding chief editor of Intelligent Enterprise where he also served as editorial director for nine years. You can reach him by email (dstodder@tdwi.org), on Twitter (@dbstodder), and on LinkedIn.

