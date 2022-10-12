Sage announces new product integrations with Microsoft to make life easier for SMBs

Sage Intacct and Sage Active on Microsoft Azure give customers access to award-winning accounting software in their preferred cloud environment

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it now provides customers with enhanced capabilities integrated into Microsoft Teams to help simplify and automate workflows. Customers can now take friction out of day-to-day tasks by submitting and approving accounting and people processes directly through Teams, rather than in the Sage Intacct or Sage People application – reducing the need to toggle between solutions. This means customers can simply and securely approve expenses and review leave requests via a Teams notification.



In addition, making Sage Intacct and Sage Active available on Microsoft Azure will give Microsoft customers access to Sage’s award-winning cloud financials solutions in an easy to use, secure environment. This gives SMBs the opportunity to benefit from the flexibility and scalability that Microsoft’s cloud provides when choosing Sage products.

“Multi-cloud access to Sage’s flagship products is a cornerstone of our strategy – meeting customers where they work is key to providing SMBs with new and innovative ways to be more productive,” says Walid Abu-Hadba, Chief Product Officer at Sage. “Earlier this year we expanded our relationship with Microsoft by committing to hosting Sage Intacct and Sage Active on Microsoft Azure. Now, Microsoft customers can access Sage solutions directly from the Azure cloud, as well as gain the productivity that the Sage Intacct and Sage People app for Teams provides. We are proud to innovate for our customers and deliver value through partnership – this is just the start.”

"SMBs are the cornerstone of every community, and we are committed to providing them with the platforms and tools they need to thrive in today’s macroeconomic environment,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “That’s why Microsoft and Sage are bringing together Sage Intacct and Sage Active with the Microsoft Cloud to help SMBs simplify workflows, cut costs, and improve efficiency.”

Sage is committed to providing capabilities to customers through Teams applications that simplify and automate workflow. For example, with the Sage Intacct app for Microsoft Teams, SMBs will be able to:

Manage expenses, hassle free: Simplify expense management for employees. The in-app Sage Digital Assistant guides easy expense entry within Microsoft Teams.

Create expense entries from a mobile app and upload images of receipts from merchants, automatically populating expense information. Save time and improve efficiency: Freeing up teams from manual expense processes, with instant visibility into expenses once they are submitted.



In addition, the Sage People HR & Payroll app for Microsoft Teams supports SMBs to:

Simplify workflows: Managers can make decisions about leave requests with ease and team members are automatically notified of decisions, within Microsoft Teams.

Employee absence requests logged in Sage People automatically generate Microsoft Teams notifications for leaders. Keep up to date, at a glance: Managers and team members can list their own time off balances in Microsoft Teams, to improve awareness and support team planning.



The partnership also connects Sage customers to Microsoft’s partner network of developers, offering opportunities to expand value for customers through added product functionality.

This announcement was shared today at the annual Sage Transform event, designed for the Sage Intacct community of customers and partners, taking place in Orlando, Florida, from October 10-14, 2022.

