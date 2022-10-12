Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico Participates in Research Finding Promising Therapeutic Benefits of CBD in Parkinson's Disease Treatment

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico collaborated with experts from the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla, Mexico, and the Autonomous University of Barcelona, Spain, in carrying out a new study to demonstrate the benefits of CBD in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

The goal of the research protocol, which was carried out by specialists in neuropharmacology, neurochemistry, and neuroscience, was to show how CBD's interaction with specific neuroreceptors, such as GPR55, can have positive effects on health in the central nervous system.

"In our model, we studied the effect of CBD administered to mice that were in a parkinsonian state. CBD administration clearly improved motor performance during the administration of the trial,” said Daniel Limón and Dr. Felipe Patricio of the Neuropharmacology Lab at the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla. The study result was published in Frontiers in Pharmacology and can be found here.

To ensure the most scientifically reliable, valid, and trustworthy results, HempMeds® provided its flagship RSHO-X 5,000 to aid in the study’s execution.

Named one of the top CBD producers by CNBC, Medical Marijuana Inc.’s flagship product, Real Scientific Hemp Oil, has been used in several other successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy. The leader in the development of CBD product availability in international markets, Medical Marijuana, Inc. is the first company ever to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay.

"Our commitment is to provide free access to non-psychoactive cannabis and its benefits,” said Raul Elizalde, CEO of HempMeds. “We are thrilled to live up to that commitment through our contribution to this study and are very pleased with the findings.”

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those stated herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kyle Porter

CEO

CMW Media

P. 858-221-8001

mjna@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com



