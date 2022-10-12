Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Energy & Natural Resources Summit: Americas 2022

Join former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette as well as executives from Chesapeake Energy, Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Talos as event covers current energy market trends and outlook

/EIN News/ -- LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surging prices for oil, gas, coal and metals have put an urgent focus on energy security and forced a worldwide reassessment of the transition to lower-carbon technologies.



Join Wood Mackenzie’s expert analysts as well as leaders from across the energy and natural resources industries to hear how companies, investors and governments can succeed in this rapidly changing world, through the current crisis and beyond at the Energy & Natural Resources Summit: Americas 2022 in Houston on November 3.

As well as exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up, including representatives from Sempra Infrastructure, Chesapeake Energy, Pioneer National Resources and Barclays, the hybrid in-person and virtual conference provides the opportunity to connect with top power and renewable developers, utilities, institutional investors, investment banks, transmission, IOCs, NOCs, entrepreneurs and professionals in metals and mining, gas and LNG, upstream and downstream oil.

Key themes on the agenda include:

U.S. Perspective on Meeting the Challenge of Global Energy

What Does New Geopolitical Order Mean for Energy and Natural Resources?

The Ideal Portfolio for U.S. Upstream

The Changing Outlook for North American Gas

Carbon Capture, Use and Storage: Key Issues for The Immediate Future

Opportunities in Low-Carbon Capture

How Fast Will EVs Destroy Demand for Gasoline and Diesel?



The Energy & Natural Resources Summit will hear from leading experts from across the industry. Joining Ed Crooks, Wood Mackenzie Vice-Chairman Americas and the author of Energy Pulse, will be former U.S. Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette, to discuss the challenges facing the U.S. in the global energy crisis.

More leading experts include:

Sunday Shepherd, General Manager, Corporate Strategy, Chevron Strategy and Sustainability, Chevron Corporation

David Eudey, Vice President, Chesapeake Energy

Christopher M. Paulsen, Vice President, Business Development and Strategy, Pioneer National Resources

Grant Porter, Global Chairman of Investment Banking and Co-Chairman of Global Natural Resources Banking, Barclays

Dan Brouillette, President, Sempra Infrastructure and former U . S . Secretary of Energy

Vikas Bharathwaaj, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

Mark Finley, Fellow in Energy and Global Oil, Baker Institute at Rice University

Ariel Handler, Senior Vice President, Commercial Structuring, NextDecade

Ash Shepherd, Director - Business Development, Talos



To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s Energy & Natural Resources Summit: Americas 2022 or for further information, please click on this link.

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

