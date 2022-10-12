MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES TRUSTEE ELECTIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -October 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Kingston, NY, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on October 11, 2022 to elect two (2) Class I Trustees to the Board of Trustees of the Fund to serve for a three (3) year term expiring at the scheduled termination of the Fund but no later than 2025. The Board of Trustees of the Fund is pleased to announce the following Trustee elections.

Shareholders reelected Catherine M. Johnston, Class I Trustee, for a three-year term expiring at the scheduled termination of the Fund but no later than 2025. Ms. Johnston, due to her affiliation with the Fund’s investment adviser, Miller/Howard, is considered an “interested person” of the Fund. Paul Kazarian was elected as an additional Independent Trustee, to serve as a Class I Trustee for a three-year term expiring at the scheduled termination of the Fund but no later than 2025.

For a list of the Fund’s Officers and Trustees, please visit hiefund.com.

About the Fund

The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Kingston, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of June 30, 2022 were approximately $2.9 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over three decades.

For information, call shareholder servicing:

American Stock Transfer

1-800-937-5449

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

PO Box 1598, Kingston, NY 12402

MAIN 845-679-9166; FAX 845-679-5862

www.hiefund.com

Catherine Johnston Miller/Howard Investments Inc. 845-679-9166 cjohnston@mhinvest.com