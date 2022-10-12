Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,739 in the last 365 days.

MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES TRUSTEE ELECTIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -October 12, 2022

/EIN News/ -- Kingston, NY, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held on October 11, 2022 to elect two (2) Class I Trustees to the Board of Trustees of the Fund to serve for a three (3) year term expiring at the scheduled termination of the Fund but no later than 2025. The Board of Trustees of the Fund is pleased to announce the following Trustee elections.

Shareholders reelected Catherine M. Johnston, Class I Trustee, for a three-year term expiring at the scheduled termination of the Fund but no later than 2025. Ms. Johnston, due to her affiliation with the Fund’s investment adviser, Miller/Howard, is considered an “interested person” of the Fund. Paul Kazarian was elected as an additional Independent Trustee, to serve as a Class I Trustee for a three-year term expiring at the scheduled termination of the Fund but no later than 2025.

For a list of the Fund’s Officers and Trustees, please visit hiefund.com.

About the Fund
The Fund is managed by Miller/Howard Investments Inc., based in Kingston, New York. Miller/Howard Investments Inc.’s total firm assets as of June 30, 2022 were approximately $2.9 billion, including $0.3 billion in assets under advisement. Miller/Howard Investments Inc. focuses on income-producing equities, with an emphasis on high-quality stocks with high yield and strong dividend growth, offering investors the opportunity for capital appreciation, current income, and growth of income. The firm has managed portfolios for major institutions and individuals for over three decades.

For information, call shareholder servicing:
American Stock Transfer
1-800-937-5449

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund                                                                                                                              
PO Box 1598, Kingston, NY 12402                                                                                                                                             
MAIN 845-679-9166; FAX 845-679-5862
www.hiefund.com


Catherine Johnston
Miller/Howard Investments Inc.
845-679-9166
cjohnston@mhinvest.com

You just read:

MILLER/HOWARD HIGH INCOME EQUITY FUND ANNOUNCES TRUSTEE ELECTIONS

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.