Come On Announces 'FRATERNITÉ' Collection, Debuted at Paris Fashion Week, is Now Available

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Come On, the Miami-based genderless fashion label known for its seasonless designs, is going back to Bauhaus for its latest collection, "FRATERNITÉ."

With bold lines, brilliant color schemes, and exciting new fabrics, Come On's latest collection pays homage to the early modernist masters of the early modern art movements of 20th century Europe, emphasizing spontaneity, negation and absurdity. The 27 SKUs in the collection include glamorous sheer minidresses and structural harnesses, as well as polo shirts and vests that offer a playful take on American traditional apparel. All are designed to mix and match with the unique and colorful suits of existing collections, in keeping with the brand's continued application of traditional tailoring methods.

After debuting their previous two collections at New York Fashion Week, Come On unveiled FRATERNITÉ during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2 at La Galerie Bourbon. The collection is available now at comeonworld.com with further online launches at Come On's retail affiliates, Flying Solo in the US and Wolf & Badger in the UK, to come. Brick-and-mortar retail launches will follow at Flying Solo in SoHo, New York, and at Wolf & Badger in London.

Come On has long taken inspiration from the inventive modern art of the early 20th century, especially surrealism. For FRATERNITÉ, they reach back further to two incredibly important groups, both of which recently celebrated their centenary: the provocative, proto-surrealist Dada movement and the short-lived, yet deeply influential Bauhaus design school. The DNA of Dada artists such as Marcel Duchamp and Man Ray is stitched in the new collection's provocative garments, while the straight lines and minimal designs attest to the German art academy's lasting legacy. Following in the footsteps of Bauhaus master Walter Gropius, Come On is determined to make great design an essential part of everyday life.

As with every collection, Come On is committed to working towards sustainability in its process, crafting garments that last beyond ephemeral trend cycles and creating responsible products for responsible consumers. The brand utilizes vintage fabrics and scrap material from previous collections to create new designs, emphasizing durability, versatility and longevity. A Come On garment is meant to be timeless and trend-resistant, interchangeable from season to season and collection to collection.

Visit Come On's Atelier in Miami:

7255 NE 4th Ave Suite 118

Miami, FL 33138

Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

comeonworld.com

Visit Come On in NYC:

Flying Solo

420 West Broadway

New York, NY 10012

Monday - Sunday 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

flyingsolo.nyc

Visit Come On in London:

Wolf & Badger

Coal Drops Yard

London N1C 4DQ

Monday - Saturday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Sunday 11:00 PM - 5:00 PM

wolfandbadger.com

Contact Information:

Rae Wood

Global Sales, Come On

sales@comeonworld.com



Viviana Eggermont

Marketing Manager, Come On

press@comeonworld.com



Related Files

press release (1).pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Come On





Come On Paris FW 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment