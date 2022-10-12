NMSDC launches The Forefront 50 to recognize corporations that are leveling the playing field

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is excited to announce The Forefront 50, corporations that are leveling the playing field for minority businesses. The Forefront 50 recognizes NMSDC corporate members that are leading the way to create greater economic access and equity for systematically excluded entrepreneurs of color. Those being recognized this year include:

“The Forefront 50 exemplify the corporations that are working tirelessly to create greater economic opportunities for communities of color, achieve our ambitious goal of $1 trillion in annual revenue generation for NMSDC-certified MBEs, and take the bold action needed to end the racial wealth gap," said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

Recognized organizations were selected from companies that applied for The Forefront 50 and were reviewed by a panel of minority business enterprises (MBEs) in conjunction with submissions from NMSDC’s regional affiliate council Corporation of the Year winners.

The Forefront 50 are being recognized and celebrated at the upcoming NMSDC 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange in New Orleans, Oct. 30 – Nov. 2. Learn more about The Forefront 50 and NMSDC’s 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange at nmsdcconference.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

