Chili Piper Launches Distro for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Chili Piper’s customers can now benefit from automated routing, lead-to-account matching, and service-level agreement (SLA) management

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chili Piper , an inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, today announced it has launched its routing solution, Distro for Salesforce, on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to automate lead routing and assignment to their reps.



Integrated directly with Salesforce, Distro is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PtUcSEAV.

Distro for Salesforce

Distro instantly distributes any standard SFDC object to the right representative at the right time, transforming your system of record into a system of action. Through automated assignment, operations teams and sales representatives can forego use of spreadsheets, APEX code, and manual routing. With the new listing on AppExchange, customers benefit from an unmanaged package that allows them to improve speed to lead and track response times.

Comments on the News

“Now more than ever, it’s crucial that high-growth companies optimize for efficiency in their marketing and sales processes without sacrificing on customer experience. With Distro, revenue teams can effectively cover all of their routing and assignment needs while accelerating speed to lead.” - Nicolas Vandenberghe, Co-CEO of Chili Piper

“We've seen a lot of measurable results early on. Before, a change to our routing would take about 72 hours of lead time. Now that change takes about two minutes with someone going into Distro and pressing save.” - Tyler Moore, Product Manager for Growth, Sales, and Marketing at SwagUp

“Distro for Salesforce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by simplifying lead management, improving conversion rates, and accelerating speed to lead,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”



About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Chili Piper

Chili Piper is the leading inbound conversion software, fueling today’s high-growth B2B revenue teams. With instant speed-to-lead, routing, and booking capabilities, it enables a fast and efficient handoff from marketing to sales. Teams convert more inbound leads while spending less on marketing with Chili Piper. Companies like Intuit, Similarweb, Shopify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates and maximize revenue. With more than 200 employees in over 35 countries, Chili Piper has been spicing sales up since 2016.

