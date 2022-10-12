Ridgefield Partners Announces Launch of Middle-Market M&A Advisory Practice

World-class M&A experience servicing lower middle-market companies

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran private equity fund manager Richard Waryn has joined forces with transportation and logistics entrepreneur Todd Harman and M&A specialist Michael Seeley to form Ridgefield Partners LLC, a top-tier mergers & acquisitions and strategic advisory firm serving the middle-market. According to Waryn, "Our objective is to bring world-class client service to a historically underserved market segment."

Ridgefield is focusing on serving sell-side and buy-side clients in a wide range of sectors in the $10 million to $150 million enterprise value size range. The principals of the firm have particular expertise in transportation and logistics, construction, and business services. Collectively, the Ridgefield team has closed deals all over the world across a wide variety of sectors including transportation, infrastructure, telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, and technology.

In addition to the founders, Stephen Boane will join the firm as Senior Managing Director. In addition to his background in private equity and investment banking, Boane also built up and sold Traemand, the largest kitchen installation services provider to IKEA. He sold Traemand in 2018. Boane brings tremendous insight into the business services sector and a deep understanding of what it means to own, operate, and sell a business.

Todd Harman added, "Our real objective is to help business owners maximize the value of their businesses, whether that means selling them immediately or positioning them for later sale or merger."

Mike Seeley added, "Almost everyone that you will work with at Ridgefield has owned, operated, and sold a business of their own. We combine technical experience and rigor with the perspective of having been operators. This experience makes a difference both in valuation and how the transaction proceeds. Very few advisors can make that claim. I'm humbled to be working alongside a team of people who can."

Ridgefield Partners is a specialized mergers & acquisitions firm servicing middle-market companies throughout North America. Ridgefield combines a proven track record in M&A, private equity, and investment banking with the perspective of having owned, operated, and sold businesses as principals. The firm has offices in Denver, Seattle, Portland, and Nashville. Visit https://www.ridgefieldpartners.com/ for more information.

