G Mining Ventures to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 18th

BROSSARD, Quebec, Oct. 12, 2022 -- G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF), based in Brossard, Quebec, focused on its Tocantinzinho Gold Project ("TZ" or the "Project"), today announced that Dušan Petković, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 18th, 2022.



DATE: October 18th, 2022

TIME: 1:00pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka



Available for 1x1 meetings: October 19th – 21st

Recent Company Highlights

August 2021: Acquisition of TZ for $115 million

February 2022: Release of updated 43-101 Feasibility Study for TZ

July 2022: Secure $481 million finance package to full fund construction of TZ

Sep 2022: Announce formal construction decision

Oct 2022: Repurchase of 1% NSR Royalty on TZ



About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective State of Pará, Brazil.

Feasibility Study 3D VRIFY Presentation

To view a 3D VRIFY presentation of the Study please click on the following link: Feasibility Study 3D VRIFY Presentation, or visit the Corporation’s website at www.gminingventures.com.

