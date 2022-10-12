Families searching for tax rebates to make ends meet as cost of living crisis continues

Every week we see safeguarding personnel and pastoral teams working hours to source and signpost parents to any grants and help schemes they can find. Many have continued to give out food parcels.” — Ben Cole

With the winter months approaching and energy prices set to soar, struggling families are looking for new ways to make ends meet.

As we face the first few months of the cost of living crisis it’s clear that the increase in costs will continue to prove difficult for families as we move into the colder months.

Home energy bills, fuel costs and the increased price of food and essentials all play their part in the overall struggle but with even basic provisions costing more than they used to, many families just cannot afford to make it through the winter on the same funds they did in previous years.

Once ‘secure’ families are now worrying about obtaining and paying for basic necessities and turning to the internet to find ways to make their money stretch further. According to an analysis of Google searches since March 2020 by the Labour Party, people searching for ‘food banks near me’ has increased by 250%, ‘energy bill help’ has soared to their highest rate in the last five years, the number of ‘universal credit advance payment has more than doubled and ‘apply for universal credit’ shot up by 50%.

Ben Cole from Wolverhampton based mental health charity Bedazzle, set up to help support schools and families commented that,

‘Our experience is that if it wasn’t for schools in areas of the highest deprivation going above and beyond, the social care sector would be even more overwhelmed. Every week we see safeguarding personnel and pastoral teams working hours to source and signpost parents to any grants and help schemes they can find. Many have continued to give out food parcels since Covid.

‘The impact of the pandemic is still really hitting families amidst the cost of living crisis - people having lost jobs, working through the grief of losing loved ones at a time they need them most and then the overall impact of this cost of living on parents mental health through fear of not being able to meet basic needs’

In addition to this families are also looking for ways to find money from insurance claims and tax rebates that they may not have considered previously. small claims assistance service, Your Claim Matters has noticed a significant increase in non specific enquiries from families to see if they might have an undiscovered claim.

They commented that ‘We’re having regular calls from people simply wondering if there’s something they can claim for. Families really are worried about the increase in costs and looking to claim cash in avenues they may not have previously considered. One of the main things we’ve been able to suggest in this instance is the marriage tax allowance which is a tax break thousands of married couples don’t realise they’re entitled to.’

The marriage tax allowance which, if entitled, could see couples claim up to £1,250 in rebates is just one of the routes families are looking into to find extra sources of cash. Other avenues people have been looking into include Plevin PPI, working from home tax, and even uniform tax allowance where workers can claim back tax if they are required to wash, wear or replace a uniform, even if it’s just a company branded t-shirt.

Your Claim Matters added that the ‘increase in these searches is testament to the struggles people are facing at the moment but it’s good to know there are avenues to be pursued and money claimed by people entitled to it that was just sitting there otherwise.’