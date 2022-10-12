Austin Salon Owner Follows Major Retailers This Year With The Surge In Early Shopping & Salon Appointments

Harlow Beauty and Hair Salon in Austin Texas | A Top 200 Salon of N. America 2022 Award winning Austin hair salon Northwest Center | Harlow Beauty & Hair Salon

Salons across the country will start their holiday surge of appointments early this year and we recommend to book your appointments now or you may not get in.

I have prepared the salon for a record breaking end of year and recommend that you make your hair appointments now or you may face the same issues of not finding an appointment at your favorite salon.” — Misty Krant, Founder of Harlow

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumers are starting holiday and Black Friday shopping weeks early due to all of the supply chain issues and concerns of lack of holiday inventory, hair and lash salons across the country look like they will be at a record breaking high. This year is the first without Covid limitations, salons all over the world are already booking out well into 2023 as holiday shoppers are getting ahead of their spending and preparing for supply issues.

People are making sure to secure their next few hair color and extensions appointments at their favorite salon this year. The last 2 years salons and lash spas had to adjust their business models because of the shutdowns and then we all had to follow the strict guidelines and limitations to follow in 2021, leaving salons very limited to their availability and of hair stylists themselves. People were racing to find an open hair stylist for many months as salons were facing stylists leaving or just not coming back out of fear.

Not this year Covid, Texans are back to some normalcy again, including regularly scheduled and planned hair color and extensions visits to their favorite salon and stylist. This year is predicted to be just as booked and forecast show they will be busy for weeks if not months in advance at salons across the country.

Harlow Beauty and Hair Salon is suggesting you book now or you simply won't get in based on the demands of the previous years we have seen. Most good salons have the best hair stylists and therefore are booked out more often. If you wish to be seen by top quality hair professionals, you will need to make a plan and keep it. These top stylists can only fit in so many people per day and work most likely a 3-5 day work week. Limiting the availability cross referenced with yours...and the best of them will secure their top clientele first many months in advance if not standing appointments every 6-8 weeks.

Operations Director & Manager Clarissa J. at Harlow Beauty and Hair Salon says "We highly suggest to all of our followers, regulars and prospective clients to go ahead and secure your next appointment if not your next 3 appointments now; one for Fall holidays and one for December holidays and one for the new year. You will want your preferred days and times with your favorite stylist that correlates with your schedule and life, so please make your hair appointment a priority as you would your dentist appointment. There are only so many people and so many available appointments that we can offer and we want you to have your hair looking amazing and on point this year with who you want to do it."

Here are a few tips to remember and get ahead on your hair appointments for the remaining of this year...

1. Plan ahead now.

2. Start here with the pre-appointment form: https://www.harlowaustin.com/reservation-form/

3. Be prepared and know what you want at time of booking. It is very unlikely a busy salon and stylist will be able to "add-on" services.

4. Put on your calendar and set with reminders. Show up early. Do NOT be late. Late is on you, not on the stylist and their schedule.

5. Follow the stylist recommendation for upcoming maintenance & products to use. It will preserve the hair color and shape and offer a guarantee from fading.

6. Use the time during your appointment to talk hair business. Try something new like adding a smoothing or conditioning service, gloss or glaze for added shine or add some lashes for the holidays. Ask your stylist during your time in the chair about what all they offer and any upcoming new year promotions.

7. Don't forget to get some photos at the salon with your stylist or take some selfies and post them online with a review.

The best way to thank a stylist is through a recommendation and shout out. We suggest to leave a raving review and a picture of your hair on Google, Yelp and Facebook to leave your kind words and images to share your experience and show them your hair. If you ever have an issue with any business, first try to resolve it before taking it online. That can be very damaging and not needed. Most owners will be more than willing to make you happy over a bad review because most good salons do not produce bad work and whatever the dislike is, can be managed with a minor adjustment.

To book with Austin's latest Top 200 Salon of North America, click the link below.

Get Started Here:

https://www.harlowaustin.com/reservation-form/

Drive to us at Harlow Here:

https://www.google.com/maps?cid=1076638335811628513

Read Another Related Blog Post Here:

https://harlowaustin.com/2022/08/10/what-to-expect-when-going-to-a-new-salon/

Read All About The Best Salon in Austin Here:

https://harlowaustin.com/2022/07/01/best-salon-austin/

Visit Austin's Best Hair Salon Here:

https://www.harlowaustin.com/

A Message From Top 200 Austin Salon Owner Misty Krant