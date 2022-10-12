Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Offers Furnace Repair and More

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, Iowa, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, an HVAC and plumbing company based in Davenport, IA, has announced that they are offering furnace repair to ensure that people can have a comfortable and warm home during the upcoming cold winter months. If the furnace or home heating system isn’t working appropriately, it is vital to have a company that people can trust to fix the system fast, reliably, and affordably. Their services for home heating include: furnace repair & installation; annual heating system check; humidifier installation; boiler repair & installation; geothermal systems; steam heat; hot water heat; mini-splits (ductless); high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; zoning; and maintenance agreement (includes annual system check).

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC, says, “While there are many different benefits to preventative maintenance, there is one quote that always seems to ring true with our customers. Think of the heating in your home as you would your car. You wouldn’t drive your car 100,000 miles without changing the oil. Regular preventative maintenance will help you avoid costly repairs in the long run. We offer furnace preventative maintenance plans (1 furnace) for $99/year (or $8.25/month). Your agreement will include your annual furnace check. Plus as a service partner, you have no after hours or weekend fees. There is also an option to combine all plumbing, heating, cooling maintenance programs.”

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC wants to emphasize the value of preventative maintenance for home heating systems since this will assist people in avoiding expensive repairs in the future. This is why they are offering service partner agreements to make it convenient for people to ensure that their heating systems will be functioning properly. Such an agreement will include a yearly inspection of the furnace and home heating system. Furthermore, customers will get a service partner with no after hours or weekend fees. And for those who prefer it, there is also an alternative to combine all maintenance programs for heating, cooling, and plumbing maintenance.

The service partner agreements being offered by Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC have several advantages. These include: priority service; high-performance tune-up; 10 percent discount; no emergency service fees; postcard reminders to customers regarding the annual maintenance check; qualified and professional technicians; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; and transferability of the service partner agreement.

It is also important to note that they also offer plumbing services. These services for residential homes include: water heater repair & installation; drain cleaning; sewer repair; camera inspection; shower drain repair; toilet repair & replacement; fixture replacements; sink repair; sump pump repair & replacement; battery backup systems; on demand (tankless) water heaters; remote monitoring and flood alarms; leak repair; and maintenance agreement (includes annual plumbing inspection).

They also would like to remind customers to always check “The Deal of the Month” that allows them to get a discount. And they also provide several financing options for heating, cooling, and plumbing services. These financing alternatives are being offered through their partner, GreenSky®. Applying for financing can be quickly done online where the customer will simply need to provide some information. Once approved, the customer will get an account number and an expiration date.

Started in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has developed into one of the leading providers of residential heating, cooling services, and plumbing in the Quad Cities area and surrounding areas. At the present, they have been offering their services to residents of the Quad Cities, that is composed of Bettendorf and Davenport, Iowa; Rock Island and Moline, Illinois; and the areas nearby in Henry, Scott, Rock Island, Clinton, Cedar, and Muscatine counties.

Those who need furnace repair services can check out the Northwest Plumbing Heating & AC website, or call them on the phone, or contact them by email. They are open 24 hours a day, at any day of the week. People who are interested in learning more about the company can read their latest news article.

