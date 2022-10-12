ArtVersion Honored With w3 Gold Award for Internet Society Interactive Report

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtVersion Creative Agency proudly celebrates its recognition from the w3 Awards for its leading design and development efforts. This year marked the 17th annual w3 Awards, which distinguished the team's collaboration with Internet Society, raking in a gold award for the 2021 Impact Report in the Cause Awareness category for web design. Based on carefully deliberated criteria that hit the marks for creativity, usability, and visual design, this was just one of three awards the Chicago-based design agency received this year by w3.

Internet Society is a non-profit organization that aims to promote equal development and use of the Internet for everyone globally. As a part of their continual, long-term efforts and collaboration with the Internet Society, ArtVersion developed an interactive design that shared their 2021 Impact Report. This report was a testament to the organization's achievements and goals for the upcoming year.

"We are proud to have worked with Internet Society to help further drive their mission for an accessible Internet for all," says Erin Lentz, ArtVersion's Executive Director of Design. "It is an honor to be recognized by the w3 Awards and to have achieved this together as a team. We are especially proud that our work has and continues to emphasize such an important cause."

These prestigious awards by w3 celebrate the best interactive agencies and creators around the world and are the first major web competition for agencies of all calibers. This achievement showcases ArtVersion's commitment to building innovative and user-centric designs that highlight its web design and development capabilities across all industries and organizations.

About ArtVersion

ArtVersion (https://artversion.com) is a design consultancy from Chicago with clients around the world. Serving brands since 1999, the ArtVersion team consists of visual designers, branding strategists, and developers. Most known for their pioneering work in user experience design, ArtVersion has been a trusted partner for a number of non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and notable startups.

About w3 Awards

The w3 Awards (https://www.w3award.com) celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, marketing, video, mobile sites, apps, social and podcasts created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. The w3 award nominees are carefully judged by a panel of professional experts in the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

Contact Information:

Cristina Chaidez

Communications Strategist

312-837-7466 x515



