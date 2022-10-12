Entasis Therapeutics, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Innoviva, Announces Data on SUL-DUR to be Presented at IDWeek 2022

Six abstracts selected for presentation, including three oral presentations

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, and wholly owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA), today announced that six abstracts highlighting sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) have been selected for presentation at IDWeek 2022, the annual meeting of the Infectious Disease Society of America taking place October 19-23, 2022 in Washington, D.C.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations:

Title: Microbiologic and clinical outcome concordance in the global phase 3 ATTACK trial: sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin therapy in patients with Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) infections

Presenter: David Altarac, MD, MPA

Date and time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 1:45pm-3:00pm ET

Session: 78

Title: Efficacy of sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin in patients with extensively drug-resistant (XDR) and pan-drug resistant (PDR) Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) infections

Presenter: Alita Miller, PhD

Date and time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 1:45pm-3:00pm ET

Session: 78

Title: Population pharmacokinetic (PPK), pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic attainment (PTA), and clinical pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) analyses for sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) to support dose selection for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii–calcoaceticus complex (ABC) infections

Presenter: Sujata Bhavnani, PharmD (Institute for Clinical Pharmacodynamics)

Date and time: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 1:45pm-3:00pm ET

Session: Late Breakers

Poster Presentations:

Title: Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR) versus colistin therapy in patients with Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) infections: A detailed safety review from the pivotal phase 3, global, randomized, active-controlled trial (ATTACK)

Presenter: Drew Lewis, MD, MTM&H, FACP

Poster #: 675

Date and time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15pm-1:30pm ET

Title: Efficacy and safety of sulbactam-durlobactam are consistent across regions in the global ATTACK phase 3 trial in the treatment of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (CRABC) infections

Presenter: Khurram Rana, PharmD

Poster #: 225

Date and time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15pm-1:30pm ET

Title: Characterization of colistin-resistant (COL-R) Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus complex (ABC) isolates from a recent global phase 3 trial (ATTACK)

Presenter: Sarah McLeod, PhD

Poster #: 518

Date and time: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:15pm-1:30pm ET

About Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Entasis is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, and wholly owned subsidiary of Innoviva, Inc., is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including SUL-DUR (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacterales infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Gram-negative infections including Pseudomonas). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and innovative healthcare investments and assets. Its royalty portfolio includes respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (“GSK”), including RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, “FF/VI”), ANORO® ELLIPTA® (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, “UMEC/VI”) and, formerly, TRELEGY® ELLIPTA® (the combination FF/UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (“LABA”) Collaboration Agreement, Innoviva is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR®/BREO® ELLIPTA® and ANORO® ELLIPTA®. ANORO®, RELVAR®, BREO®, TRELEGY® and ELLIPTA® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies.

Innoviva strengthened its portfolio in the hospital and infectious disease space through the acquisition of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. Its development pipeline includes potentially first- and best-in-class medicines for the treatment of multidrug-resistant bacteria, including lead asset SUL-DUR. The Company’s commercial and marketed products include GIAPREZA® (angiotensin II), approved to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock, and XERAVA® (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAIs).

ANORO®, RELVAR®, BREO®, TRELEGY® and ELLIPTA® are trademarks of the GSK group of companies.



