Textile Colorant Market to Propel at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-32. Growth factors attributing: Environment-Friendly Properties & Widespread End-use Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

China Textile Colorant Market is expected to witness a growth rate of about 5.8% over the period of 2022 and 2032. Key players in the global textile colorants market are expected to account for about 45 - 50% of the overall market share

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Future Market Insights is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of a magnitude of 5.4% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global textile colorant market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6,850.0 Mn in 2022 and is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 11,590.4 Mn by 2032.



The growth in the market is attributed to the rising demand for clothes along with an increase in disposable income across the world is expected to boost demand in the global textile colorant market during the forecast period.

Growth in the demand for fashion textiles and home decor are prominent growth driving factors for textile colorants. East Asia region is expected to remain the dominant region for the production & consumption of textile colorants and the region is expected to account for about 48% of global textile production.

Various countries like India & ASEAN from South Asia also account for a remarkable share of the global market. Demand for textile colorants is expected to account for around 9 to 11% of the global colorants’ consumption.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3776

According to the analysis of Future Market Insights, the global market if textile colorants market’s historical analysis witnessed growth at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2021.

In addition to that, as per the current estimations, the forecast growth outlook revolves around 5.4% CAGR over the current projection ranging from 2022 to 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in the projections in the textile industry and recovery from the pandemic crisis.

Key Takeaways

Technical textiles are known as special textile qualities made up of particular chemicals and physical properties that are designed for specific end uses. These types of textiles are utilized in healthcare, sports, engineering, and consumer goods industries for specific purposes such as raincoats and body warmers. Demand for these textiles is surging owing to the changing consumer preferences, customization options, and perceived effectiveness of these products.

Geotextiles known as a type of technical textile utilized in geotechnical applications are gaining rapid traction over the assessment period owing to growing environmental concerns. This factor is expected to bolster the demand for geotechnical textiles.

In addition to that, neon dyes utilized in athletic apparel offer highly reflective properties, supporting safety measures for athletes competing in cross-country and marathon events. Owing to such numerous properties, the demand for dyes for the production of technical textiles is constantly increasing.

One of the prominent factors inhibiting the growth of the textile dye market is its low sustainability. It has been estimated that more than 1,000 liters of water are required to produce 1 kg of dye. In addition, the dyeing process consumes a significant amount of water, which results in the degradation of the environment. Furthermore, throughout the dyeing process, a large amount of dye is combined into the wastewater, causing pollution of natural water resources.

Several prominent environmental authorities and regional governments have strictly regulated the wastes from dyeing industries and imposed restrictions on the use of hazardous chemicals during the manufacturing processes. The surging development of natural dyes and the promotion of biodegradable materials can benefit the market to expand in spite of these regulations.





Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/textile-colourant-market

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented and diversified with the presence of major company players offering over 10,000 variants of textile colorants. Prominent market players in textile colorants are concentrating on product innovations and partnerships with other market players to increase their portfolio & consumer base.

In addition to that, the rapid expansion of strategy incorporates expansions, and geographical expansions in the emerging economies to bolster the stronghold in the market. Dominant market players are investing in research and innovations for product development along with introducing sustainable products to minimize the carbon footprint.

Key Companies Profiled: -

Huntsman Corporation

LANXESS AG

KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

Allied Industrial Corp. Ltd.

Archroma Management LLC

DyStar Group

Standard Colors, Inc.

Dye Systems, Inc.

DuPont

BASF SE

Jay Chemical Industries Ltd.





Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3776

More Insights into the Textile Colorant Market

China is anticipated to be the world’s largest producer of dyes and is expected to remain one of the crucial producers of textile colorants all over the world attributing to substantial growth in the manufacturing industry. China is expected to witness a growth rate of about 5.8% over the period of 2022 and 2032.

Textile Colorant Market Segmentation

By Product Form:

Powder

Granules

Paste

Liquid

By Application:

Apparel

Household

Technical Textiles

Automotive

Accessories





By Dye Type:

Reactive Dye

Acid Dye

Direct Dye

Disperse Dye

Basic Dye





By Fibre Type:

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Polyester

Acrylic

Acetate

Rayon





Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3776

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Textile Chemicals Market Demand: The textile chemicals market will register a year-on-year (YoY) growth at 3%CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 22,126.3 Mn in 2021. According to Future Market Insights, overall textile chemicals sales are set to rise at 5.40% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Textile Flooring Market Trends: The global textile flooring market valuation is estimated to exceed US$ 190.26 Bn by the end of 2022. Surging demand for luxury floor covering products such as carpets and rugs owing to the booming commercial and residential sectors is expected to bolster the growth in the market.

Textile Auxiliaries Market Size: FMI has estimated the global textile auxiliaries market to reach a value of US$ 9,992.4 Mn in 2022. Sales prospects of textile auxiliaries is expected to witness a steady growth rate of 5.2% and are expected to top a valuation of US$ 16,589.3 Mn by 2032.

Construction Textile Market Forecast: Textiles are utilized in many ways in construction industry, both for permanent as well as temporary purposes. Bridges, tunnels, roads and dams are some common applications where construction textiles are used.

Conductive Textile Market Value: Some of the conductive metals used in these textile include gold, silver, carbon, titanium and nickel. The base fabric materials include cotton, nylon, polyester and wool. Conductive textiles can conduct electricity and hence, are used in several end use industries.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com