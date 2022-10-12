GreenBox POS Announces Participation in LD Micro Main Event XV Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), a thriving and rapidly growing fintech company today announced management’s participation in the LD Micro Main Event XV conference being held from October 25-27, 2022 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California



Ben Errez, Chairman, of GreenBox will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and will be giving a presentation on Wednesday, October 26th at 8:00 AM PST highlighting the Company’s rapid ascent in the digital finance space including its strong processing volume growth, innovative payment solutions technology, completion of several key strategic acquisitions in addition to the recent shareholder approval to rebrand and rename the company as Ryvyl. Interested parties can register for and view the webcast of the presentation here. To schedule a meeting with Ben Errez, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to GBOX@mzgroup.us.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

