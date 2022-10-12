Intercept Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright’s 6th Annual NASH Investor Conference on October 17, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Michelle Berrey, President of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Intercept will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 6th Annual NASH Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Monday, October 17, 2022. The Company will also conduct meetings with investors.

Intercept’s fireside chat will take place from 2:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET. To view the fireside chat please register for the H.C Wainwright NASH Investor Conference here. Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with the Intercept management team, please reach out to your H.C. Wainwright representative or contact Nareg Sagherian.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

