Turn/River Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

Annual roundup acknowledges Turn/River’s commitment to backing founders while driving predictable, sustainable, and profitable growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Turn/River Capital (the Firm) announced it has been named to Inc.'s annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs. This recognition reflects the Firm’s commitment to driving predictable, sustainable, and profitable growth through go-to-market optimization and driving alignment between founders, executives, and all stakeholders.



“At Turn/River, we emphasize collaboration and partnership in pursuit of shared goals with the founders we work alongside,” said Turn/River Founder and Managing Partner, Dominic Ang. “By combining the strengths of our founders with Turn/River's data-driven playbooks, we've been able to repeatedly drive profitable growth at our portfolio companies. We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. for our deep commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and look forward to forging more relationships with innovative software leaders.”

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

“Turn/River operates in a true partnership model with its portfolio companies. Their approach focuses on deep collaboration and transparency, combined with a data-driven approach to scaling go-to-market teams and processes,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-Founder of Tufin. "We are excited to partner with a group of like-minded investors and operators as we seek to bring the full capabilities of Tufin's products to bear for the modern enterprise."

Turn/River’s process for growth is built around a system of small changes that are designed to add up to meaningful, lasting results. These repeatable playbooks encompass best practices across marketing, sales, and customer success. Turn/River’s historical track record has led to accelerated organic growth at every company the Firm has worked with. The Firm recently increased operations headcount by over 50%, with plans to continue growing.

About Turn/River Capital

Turn/River Capital is a San Francisco-based software investment firm purpose-built for software growth. It offers flexible capital and tailored, data-driven operational support for growth capital, founder liquidity, buyouts, spin-outs, and recapitalizations. Built by a team of software operators and investors who have scaled sales, marketing, customer success and recruiting & retention, Turn/River’s playbooks seek to reliably and rapidly unlock transformational growth, produce market-leading companies and build lasting value. For more information, visit www.turnriver.com .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The “Founder-Friendly Investors” award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and founder references.

Like all entrants, Turn/River paid a fee to be considered for this award. Turn/River’s receipt of this award is not to be construed as indicative of Turn/River’s future performance.

