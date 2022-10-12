Coalition CEO Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

CEO and cofounder Joshua Motta recognized among the “Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs” at the 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalition , the world’s first Active Insurance provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, today announced that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Coalition’s CEO and cofounder Joshua Motta on its list of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.



Goldman Sachs selects exceptional entrepreneurs across multiple industries at the two-day event. Motta is CEO and cofounder of Coalition, which brings together technology, cybersecurity, and insurance with a mission to protect the unprotected. Motta founded Coalition in 2017, and the company now serves over 160,000 customers.

“I am honored to be included among this accomplished list of leaders,” said Motta. “I look forward to this annual event as an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and discuss the future of innovation, technology, and more.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Joshua as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

An entrepreneur from the start, Motta worked at Microsoft early in his career before playing an influential role in founding the web infrastructure and website security company Cloudflare. Motta has also worked in intelligence roles for the CIA, as well as in investment banking and private equity at Goldman Sachs and Francisco Partners. He earned his A.B. from the University of Chicago.

About Coalition

Coalition is the leading provider of Active Insurance, combining comprehensive insurance coverage and cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate digital risks. Through its partnerships with leading global insurers, including Arch Insurance North America, Allianz, Ascot Group, Lloyd’s of London, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, and Vantage, Coalition offers its Active Insurance products in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, and its security products to organizations worldwide. Coalition’s Active Risk Platform provides automated security alerts, threat intelligence, expert guidance, and cybersecurity tools to help businesses remain resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Headquartered in San Francisco, Coalition is a distributed company with a global workforce that collaborates both digitally and in office hubs.