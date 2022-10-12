Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 266,660 in the last 365 days.

Monopar Announces Presentation Selected for 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- WILMETTE, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that its abstract on camsirubicin submitted to the 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting has been selected for a poster presentation. CTOS 2022, held in Vancouver, Canada, brings together the world’s leading sarcoma specialists. Monopar’s poster will be the first formal release of data from its ongoing Phase 1b open-label clinical trial of camsirubicin in advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS) patients.

“We are looking forward to sharing data from our dose-escalating camsirubicin study with leading sarcoma specialists from around the world in a little over a month,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer.

Meeting Details:

Event: Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting Conference
Date: November 16-19, 2022
Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, BC, Canada

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for advanced cancers and severe COVID-19; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

CONTACT:  

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations  
Kim R. Tsuchimoto  
Chief Financial Officer  

kimtsu@monopartx.com

Follow Monopar on social media for updates: 
Twitter: @MonoparTx  LinkedIn: Monopar Therapeutics

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Monopar Announces Presentation Selected for 2022 Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.