GTT Launches Enhanced 5G Fixed Wireless Solution in U.S., Enabling Fast Deployment and Flexible Operations for Broadband Applications

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced an expansion of its 5G solution to provide managed fixed wireless connectivity to enterprises that operate in the United States. The solution will give clients optimized internet connectivity for both primary and backup applications and automatically move calls to a stronger 5G network in cases of signal loss.



GTT’s 5G solution addresses the increasing demand among enterprises for 5G as a primary, supplemental or backup fixed wireless connection. Industry research firm Gartner® estimates 5G enterprise fixed wireless access revenue will grow at a 177% four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2021 through 2025, reaching $3.6 billion in 2025.1

GTT 5G services offer fixed wireless broadband internet to support high-throughput, low-latency network connectivity. GTT’s approach combines a high-performance fixed wireless broadband solution with an unlimited usage plan and a customer-centric focus on the unique needs of the user. The company will deliver this with a premise-based device that will select the appropriate 5G network through dual SIM cards from different mobile operators, offering optimal wireless broadband connectivity.

For stores or outlets, 5G fixed wireless access can serve as a primary connection, replacing legacy wireline broadband service. For branches, regional offices and headquarters, companies will use fixed wireless access for backup or to supplement their wide area networks such as software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN). In all of these scenarios, deployment times can be reduced considerably compared to wireline broadband, allowing customers to streamline connectivity across geographies with integrated management from GTT, with one bill, one contract and one account manager.

“Over the next few years, many more enterprises will be looking to 5G for reliable access to the internet, enabling a powerful connectivity choice for branch locations, regional offices and headquarters,” said Don MacNeil, GTT COO. “Through our innovative dual-SIM deployment method, clients can be assured of the best 5G performance possible with an unlimited pricing plan.”

GTT’s partnerships provide the capability to deliver 5G around the globe, powered by wideband adapters from Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. GTT offers clients an unlimited data plan for individual locations, the dependability of performance with a dual SIM card, and connectivity with simultaneous 5G and 4G connections. In addition, GTT offers near real-time reporting and detailed insight through EtherVision, its unified customer management portal.

GTT also has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization recognition from Cradlepoint. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes GTT as a leader in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical and business proficiency criteria.

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

