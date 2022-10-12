CRISPY GREEN ANNOUNCES 11TH ANNUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST

The Makers of Crispy Fruit Freeze-Dried Snacks Start Second Decade of Popular Annual Contest

/EIN News/ -- Fairfiled, NJ, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 'If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’! After 10 successful years, of the Crispy Green Annual Halloween Costume Contest , it has become a mainstay campaign element that will continue to engage consumers while highlighting an excellent healthy Halloween treat alternative to the many other sugar-loaded, cavity-producing culprits flooding the media. Last year’s special 10th anniversary contest surpassed the goal of 500 entries, with a total of 660 entries received! Check out last year’s winners:

Every year the marketing team judges have as tougher decisions to make, as not only does the quantity increase, but the quality of entries also seems to get better each year! Cherie Boldt, Marketing Director noted, “Our team looks forward to this time of year to be able to see the level of creativity and fun our customers put into their costumes. We are blown away by the incredible details of costumes, make-up, photo settings and time it must have taken to create some of these masterpieces! At the same time, we also love the simple, but super creative ideas and clever use of items laying around the house. We like to reward both approaches and choose a variety of winners.”

How the Contest Works

To participate, contestants need to submit a photo of the costume being worn by themselves, or other family members or friends (there’s even a “pet” category!). When the deadline is closed, the Crispy Green team reviews all the entries and chooses the winners based on creativity, originality and execution. There are grand prizes in the “human” and “pet” categories, as well as honorable mentions and opportunities to win bonus prizes—for example, if any Crispy Fruit snacks are featured in the photo (not pPhotoshopped), they will receive a complimentary coupon for a free 4-pack (MSRP $8.99) and still qualify to win an award.

Grand prize winners will receive an Amazon gift card along with a supply of Crispy Fruit and other fun SWAG from Crispy Green. Click here to learn more! Halloween Costume Contest

Crispy Fruit Snacks – A Healthier Halloween Treat

Crispy Fruit is 100% pure fruit, nothing else! These clean, single-ingredient snacks retain most of the nutrients of fresh fruit; but just freeze-dried to a perfect, crispy texture so they snack like a chip. With seven delicious flavors (apple, banana, mango, pear, pineapple, strawberry and tangerine), trick-or-treaters will never get bored with these nutritious, delicious snacks. Parents will feel good about getting more fruit in their kids’ diets and knowing that there’s NO ADDED SUGAR! Crispy Fruit Snacks are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Kosher, Vegan and Allergen-Free, so they’re a great option for kids with special diet requirements. And now, there’s on average 53% more fruit in each single-serving bag so little boys and ghouls are even more satisfied and may skip some of the candy in their bag!

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. The company’s consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest Nielsen research ending 4/2/22. The company’s category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as online at https://crispygreen.com/products/, Amazon and ship.Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and exclusive offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

____________________________________________________________________________

Media Contact:

Cherie Boldt

(262) 623-0681

cherie@crispygreen.com

Attachments

Cherie Boldt Crispy Green 2626230681 cherie@crispygreen.com