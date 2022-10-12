Zenwag Offers Tips for Identifying Signs Your Dog May Be Stressed
Surveys show that half of U.S. pet owners report using CBD products for their petsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenwag, a CBD Oil Tincture for pets, is seeing an increase in pet owners using calming aids to soothe pets dealing with pet anxiety brought on by owners returning to work. Two recent industry surveys found that more than 50 percent of pet owners report using a CBD-based product for their dog or cat, usually based on a veterinarian's recommendation.
Noise, separation anxiety, and what is called reactivity, such as seeing deer in the yard or encountering another dog, are some of the most common stressors for dogs. Common stressors include plane trips, car rides, vet visits, being left alone, storms, and fireworks.
Zenwag has identified the following signs that your dog may be experiencing stress:
• Abnormal Eye or Ear Position - When a dog pulls their ears back and flat against their head or pulls their eyelids back so that the whites of their eyes are showing. they might feel threatened or anxious.
• Abnormal Posture – A dog’s tail tucked between its legs signifies a stressed-out dog. Other posture signals include curling tightly into a fetal position or crouching low to the ground. Other dogs may become extremely tense and rigid yet remain standing.
• Accidents Inside the House - When a potty-trained pet begins to have accidents in the house, stress is a frequent cause.
• Aggressive Behavior - Even friendly dogs act aggressively when feeling stressed or anxious. Usually, they will growl as a warning that they are feeling nervous or threatened. If the growl is ignored, they may try to snap or bite uncharacteristically.
• Decreased Appetite - Dogs are food-motivated. Refusal of food by a food-motivated dog can signal that your dog is feeling stressed.
• Destructive Behavior - Eating the couch, tearing up the carpet, shredding bedding, or scratching up a door are signs of stress in dogs.
• Diarrhea – Many dogs suffer from what refer to as stress colitis, a form of diarrhea that often contains blood or mucous and can be alarming for pet owners.
• Drooling or Licking – Excessive licking or drooling can signal that a dog is stressed.
• Hiding or Escaping - Dogs often hide in stressful situations or slink under a table or cower behind a chair.
• Pacing - The inability to sit still or stand in one place is a sign of stress in dogs. Dogs frequently pace while waiting for the veterinarian or walk in circles around the couch at home if left alone.
• Panting - Dogs pant to release heat and when overly excited or stressed. If your dog is panting but hasn’t been exercising or playing, the panting may signify stress.
• Shaking - Full body tremors are a sign of a dog experiencing stress.
• Shedding – Sometimes, dogs who become stressed or overly excited will begin shedding an abnormal amount.
• Tense Lips - A stressed-out dog often has tense lips that are pulled back. Some stressed dogs will even lift their lips, showing their teeth, warning that they feel unsafe and anxious.
• Whining/Vocalization - Whining can indicate stress in dogs. Dogs whine when they are uncomfortable, and many whine throughout the duration of a stressful event. Atypical barking, like barking at nothing in particular or relentless barking, also signals dog stress.
• Yawning – Repeated yawning, or long or drawn-out yawns can signify a stressed dog.
About Zenwag:
Manufactured in the United States, Zenwag, is a CBD Oil Tincture for pets formulated with Ashwagandha and Valerian root extracts that promote mental well-being today. The company sources the highest quality ingredients using 100% natural organic CBD with organic Ashwagandha and Valerian extracts. The result is that Zenwag’s CBD Oil Tincture for pets is THC free and non-psychoactive. Non-GMO, dairy and gluten-free, Zenwag is available in a 30 ML bottle in 3 different strengths depending on your dog's weight and can be purchased online at the company’s website: www.zenwag.co
