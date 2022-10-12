AgEagle to Exhibit at INTERGEO Expo 2022 in Essen, Germany on October 18-20, 2022

AgEagle to Present “European Drone Regulations Explained: Challenges, Benefits and Opportunities”

/EIN News/ -- WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced the Company will be exhibiting at INTERGEO Expo 2022 in Essen, Germany at Messe Essen conference center on October 18-20, 2022. AgEagle’s exhibit will be located in Expo Hall 1 in Congress Center Essen West in Booth #A1-024, where key members of the AgEagle team will be available for one-on-one product discussions.



In addition, Pierre-Alain Marchand, Head of Regulation at AgEagle, will host an educational lecture, titled “European Drone Regulations Explained: Challenges, Benefits and Opportunities.” Marchand’s presentation will focus on the changing drone regulatory landscape in Europe, detailing the different operational categories defined by the European Commission and sharing considerations for simplifying registration and authorization processes for advanced missions, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) and Operations Over People (OOP).

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

Who: Pierre-Alain Marchand, Head of Regulation, AgEagle Aerial Systems

What: European Drone Regulations Explained: Challenges, Benefits and Opportunities

Where: Stage 2, Hall 2

When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 3:00 PM – 3:20 PM Local Time

INTERGEO Expo 2022 is one of Europe’s top must-attend events for the international geospatial community, showcasing over 450 companies making critical advancements in surveying: from spatial reference and positioning to 4D geospatial IoT and mobile mapping applications. At this year’s event, trend topics, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and the diverse application possibilities of the Digital Twins, as well as current requirements for Smart Cities and rural areas, will be in focus. In addition, viewed from the vantage point of climate change, the digital collection of data via remote sensing satellites, UAV, TLS or other sensors offers opportunities and solutions for more sustainable interaction of humans with nature, will also be an area of emphasis at the show.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.