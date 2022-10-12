CODX Shareholder Alert: Kaplan Fox Reminds Co-Diagnostics Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) has filed a class action suit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (“Co-Dx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CODX); Dwight H. Egan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of the Board; and Brian L. Brown, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Secretary (“Defendants”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the SEC, and is brought by plaintiff on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET), inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 17, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the proposed Class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, please e-mail attorneys Jason A. Uris ( juris@kaplanfox.com ) or Donald R. Hall ( dhall@kaplanfox.com ), or contact them by phone at 212-687-1980.