CM Group and FutureCast Hosting Award-Winning Diversity & Inclusion Event

Innovative DEIB Experience Hosted at CM Group Office in New York’s One World Trade Center

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Group , the leading provider of world-class marketing technology solutions and a 2022 TrustRadius Tech Cares award recipient, and FutureCast , a global think tank that performs research and advocacy, have joined forces to host FutureCast 2022—an award-winning event bringing together diverse thought leaders from around the world to develop solutions for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) across all industries and daily life. The second annual event will take place at CM Group’s Manhattan offices in One World Trade Center, N.Y. on Friday, October 21, 2022, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.



FutureCast is a must-attend event for CEOs, CMOs, DEI Leaders, ESG Leaders, Non-Profit Leaders, HR Professionals, Accessibility and Disability Advocates, Faith-Based Leaders, and‌ any organization or individuals invested in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the theme for October’s 2022 National Disability Employment Awareness Month is "Disability: Part of the Equity Equation." This year’s FutureCast event will feature a keynote about ability presented by Albert J. Rizzi, M.Ed., Founder and CEO of My Blind Spot, Inc., along with other TED Talk experts and speakers from the George Floyd Global Memorial, GM, Google, LinkedIn, Oxfam America, leading international law firms and philanthropic organizations. 2021 speakers included leaders from UN Women and a keynote from a New York Times bestselling author and marketing influencer.

As a hands-on learning event, attendees can expect to develop DEIB strategies, as well as how to move proven strategies forward and measure impact. The non-traditional business conference will conclude with a pizza party and ice cream social sponsored by Joe’s Pizza and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, along with non-alcoholic cocktails provided by Boisson.

FutureCast founder and CEO, Julian S. Newman, is a certified diversity and inclusion thought leader who leads the international award-winning consulting firm Culture Creative. He was recently named a Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year at the Inaugural Anthem Awards in February 2022, in recognition of FutureCast 2021.

“FutureCast 2022 will explore how to build a more beautiful world by moving forward together, which is our mantra. The idea to launch FutureCast in 2021 was inspired after I read the book ‘Ten Lessons For A Post-Pandemic World’ by Fareed Zakaria. I felt like the world needed hope and leadership, especially related to diversity and inclusion – and we’re excited to help bring that forward through our growing event for a second year,” said Newman.

"CM Group is honored to host FutureCast 2022 in our Manhattan office space. As a leader in the digital marketing space, CM Group believes in the power of relationships and the magic of connectivity, especially true as we work to build a more inclusive world. We're eager to participate and learn from FutureCast, and look forward to building meaningful relationships that bring people closer together."

FutureCast 2022 sponsors include Culture Creative, CM Group, Starcom US, Jackson Walker LLP, Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, Pod Brooklyn Hotel, Everytable, Boisson, Intelligentsia Coffee, Joe’s Pizza, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, O & Co. Media, Noir Films, and MiBiz.

The event is open to the public. Advance registration required. Virtual and limited in-person tickets are available now at www.futurecast.me .

About The FutureCast Foundation

Established in 2021, The FutureCast Foundation is a global think tank that performs research and advocacy concerning diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). The annual flagship event FutureCast, was recognized as a Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year at the Inaugural Anthem Awards in 2022. The FutureCast Foundation produces the FutureCast Report, an annual white paper about the state of diversity and inclusion in a range of sectors in the US and abroad.

About CM Group

CM Group offers a suite of world-class martech solutions that help marketers deliver value across the entire customer lifecycle. CM Group now includes Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Liveclicker, Sailthru, Selligent and Cheetah Digital. By joining together these leading product solutions, CM Group offers a variety of Relationship Marketing use cases that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has offices globally across the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America and Central America, as well as in Japan.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

WrightOne Media Group

info@wrightonemedia.com

310.382.6679

Katie Pfister

CM Group

kpfister@campaignmonitor.com

908-227-7267

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/512933a3-6b49-423f-a73e-0723745cbd73