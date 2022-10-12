Synthetic Biologics Rebrands as Theriva Biologics

Rebrand solidifies sharpened clinical development strategy to advance unique oncolytic viruses optimized for intravenous (IV) administration

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: TOVX), (“Theriva” or the “Company”) is the new name of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN). The new name, logo and branding elements were introduced to better reflect Theriva’s position as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform to address devastating cancers with high unmet need. In addition, the Company announced its common stock is expected to begin trading on NYSE American under the new ticker symbol “TOVX” on Thursday, October 13, 2022.



“The rebranding solidifies our strategic transformation and reflects our sharpened focus on advancing unique, oncolytic viruses optimized for IV administration,” said Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Theriva Biologics. “We continue to build on the incredible progress made to date and are diligently advancing our OV pipeline. This includes lead clinical-stage program VCN-01, designed to break down the tumor stroma, and preclinical-stage program VCN-11, leveraging our proprietary Albumin Shield Technology to protect systemically administered oncolytic viruses from the host immune system. These two differentiated programs are intended to improve the anti-tumor effect of the oncolytic virus, co-administered chemotherapies and/or immuno-oncology therapeutics. Together, VCN-01 and VCN-11 position Theriva at the forefronts of oncolytic virus development. We are excited about Theriva’s path towards strategic growth, renewed corporate strategy and remain on track to deliver on upcoming value-driving milestones.”

The rebrand includes a new logo and corporate website that more accurately reflect the Company’s vision, mission and values. The unveiling of the rebranding is the culmination of an extensive effort to illustrate the Company’s potential to address devastating cancers with high unmet need through innovative therapeutic solutions with differentiated mechanisms of action.

Anticipated Milestones:

VCN-01

Initiation of VCN-01 dosing in an investigator sponsored study of brain tumors at the University of Leeds (H2 2022).

Initiation of a Phase 2 study of VCN-01 in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) as a first line therapy in newly diagnosed metastatic PDAC patients (Q4 2022).

Clinical study initiation of VCN-01 as an adjunct to chemotherapy in pediatric patients with advanced retinoblastoma (H2 2023).



SYN-004

Initiation of the second cohort of the SYN-004 study in allo-HCT patients (H2 2022).



About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company advanced into oncology through the acquisition of VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN), who have developed a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics' website at www.therivabio.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

