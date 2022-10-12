Nature’s Fynd Dairy-Free Cream Cheese Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

Healthy grocer to offer both Original and Chive & Onion flavors

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company making meat and dairy alternatives with Fy™, a nutritional fungi protein, announced today that its Dairy-Free Cream Cheese tubs are now available nationally at Sprouts Farmers Market. Fy Protein™ is grown from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park using the brand’s breakthrough fermentation process. The cream cheese is vegan, nut-free, and soy-free and has no artificial flavors or preservatives.



“Consumers’ positive response to our Fy-based Dairy-Free Cream Cheese has exceeded our expectations,” said Thomas Jonas, CEO and Co-Founder of Nature’s Fynd. “Our vegan cream cheese delivers all the creamy texture and the delicious tang of dairy cream cheese while being gentler on the planet. Now with our national launch at Sprouts, one of the fastest growing specialty retailers, more consumers across the United States will be able to enjoy our delicious, sustainable Dairy-Free Cream Cheese.”

Fy is grown using Nature’s Fynd’s proprietary fermentation technology, which is more resource-efficient and sustainable than traditional protein production. Thanks to the natural resilience and efficiency of the microbe, Fy grows using a fraction of the water, land, and energy compared to animal protein sources at scale. The Dairy-Free Cream Cheese’s taste and spreadability compare to traditional cream cheese and can be substituted in most recipes calling for the creamy ingredient.

The 8-ounce tubs in both Original and Chive & Onion flavors have a retail price of $4.99 and are located in the refrigerated sections of Sprouts stores.

For more information on Nature’s Fynd and to find a store near you, visit natures​fynd​.com and follow @NaturesFynd on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for the latest updates.

About Nature’s Fynd

Nature’s Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world’s growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company’s breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. Its meatless and dairy-free foods launched in grocery stores regionally in late 2021. For more information visit www.naturesfynd.com Or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn. The terms “Nature’s Fynd,” “The Fynder Group,” “Fy,” and “Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. This year Sprouts celebrates its 20th anniversary. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

Contact: Kat Kirsch kat@katkirsch.com