Westbound St. Albans exit ramp to close Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, through Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

The westbound St. Albans exit ramp on Interstate 64 (Exit 44) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday. Oct. 14, 2022, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, for construction of a new section of exit ramp.



Travelers wanting to use Exit 44 westbound will be detoured off I-64 at the westbound Nitro exit (Exit 45), south onto WV 25, across the Dick Henderson Bridge, west onto US 60, and north onto WV 817. The detour route will be indicated by signs.​​