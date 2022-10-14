Pro Skateboarder Carlisle Aikens Honors “Queen of House” Music Mother on Skateboard
PRO SKATEBOARDER CARLISLE AIKENS AND QUEEN OF HOUSE MUSIC, TONI SHELTONCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO, Illinois – (October 14, 2022) – Skateboard decks have been a popular way to show character and uniqueness for pro skateboarders and enthusiasts alike. Many skateboard decks feature unique artwork that reflects what the company or pro cares about and wants to show off to the world. Even so, it's not every day that a professional skateboarder chooses to highlight his mom on the deck, but that's precisely what Carlisle Aikens has done with his latest board, sponsored by Chocolate Skateboards.
“I’m so happy that my son has honored me on his skateboard and apparel,” says Toni Shelton, Aikens' mother. "I couldn't be more excited that he felt compelled to do something so sweet."
Aikens is a professional skateboarder who is sponsored by Chocolate Skateboards. He is also a model who has work featured in stores such as Adidas and Calvin Klein. At 23, he has made a mark in the field, including being featured in the Adidas Skateboarding Southeast Tour. He announced the new board honoring his mother in an Instagram post, telling his over 110,000 followers that the board means a lot to him because she is his everything and greatest source of inspiration.
Even before being honored on the skateboard deck, Shelton is no stranger to turning heads. She is famous in her own right, dubbed the "Queen of House” music. The Chicago native is a house music icon and model who has also been featured on such shows as E! Entertainment Television as a celebrity commentator. The documentary on her, titled "Queen of House, Toni Shelton Documentary," is scheduled to be released in 2023. It will highlight the trail she blazed as one of the first black female house music promoters in Chicago, with a resume of over 35 years.
She has been an icon in house music for decades for her promotional activities, including hosting yearly parties and galas, allowing people to have fun and be surrounded by some of the house music as they do it. Her parties were DJ’d by such notables as Tony Hatchett, Andre Hatchett, Keith Fobs, and Wayne Williams and attended by such people as Bernie Mac, Common, Michael Jordan, and numerous NFL and NBA athletes.
“My mother is an amazing woman who has done so much and has helped inspire me to be where I am today,” says Carlisle Aikens. "It's awesome to see her get recognition and honor on one of my boards. This is going to be great!"
The Chocolate board featuring Shelton is available through Crailstore.com. He has also created a line of apparel featuring her image, including t-shirts and sweatshirts, also available through Crailstore.com and their websites. For more information about Aikens or Shelton, visit their websites.
About Toni Shelton
A Chicago native, Shelton became known as the “Queen of House” music decades ago for her contribution to promoting the genre. She has had a lengthy and successful career in modeling and celebrity commentating that has spanned the country. She has also been a judge for the "Miss Illinois" pageant, featured in numerous publications, and won several awards for her charity and humanitarian work. For more information about Toni Shelton, visit the site at: https://tonishelton.net
