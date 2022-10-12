Submit Release
FAT Brands to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results On October 20, 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s and 12 other restaurant concepts today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-704-4453 from the U.S. or 1-201-389-0920 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, October 27, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13733381. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at www.fatbrands.com, under the “Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

Investor Relations:
ICR
Michelle Michalski
IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com
646-277-1224

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509

