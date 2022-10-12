Connected Agriculture Market Size 2022-2028| CAGR of 10.9% and reach US$ 3533.2 million by 2028 data is available for global separately with Impact of domestic and global market Top players, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Connected Agriculture Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Connected Agriculture Market Report Contains: -

The global Connected Agriculture market size is projected to reach US$ 3533.2 million by 2028, from US$ 1694.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2028.

Complete overview of the global Connected Agriculture Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Connected Agriculture markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Connected Agriculture market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Connected Agriculture market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Geographic Revenue Mix,Cisco Systems,IBM,Parametric Technology Corporation,SAP SE,Trimble Navigation Ltd.,Microsoft,Vodafone Group PLC,Accenture PLC,AT&T,Link Labs LLC

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21219609

Connected Agriculture Market Segmentation: -

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Connected Agriculture market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The connected agriculture market solutions and services offer pro-active and real-time monitoring of agricultural activities, providing comprehensive control over various tasks in the agriculture ecosystem. The network management solution is growing rapidly due to the increasing need to gather data from sensors so as to minimize any losses due to uncertain weather conditions.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Connected Agriculture market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Connected Agriculture market in terms of revenue.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21219609

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Connected Agriculture market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Connected Agriculture market.

Global Connected Agriculture Scope and Market Size

Connected Agriculture market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Connected Agriculture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Connected Agriculture Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Network Management

Smart Water Management

Segment by Application

Farm Planning & Management

Agricultural Finance

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Connected Agriculture Market: -

Geographic Revenue Mix

Cisco Systems

IBM

Parametric Technology Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Microsoft

Vodafone Group PLC

Accenture PLC

AT&T

Link Labs LLC

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/21219609

Key Benefits of Connected Agriculture Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Artificial Intelligence AI Chips Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

Detailed TOC of Global Connected Agriculture Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Network Management

1.2.3 Smart Water Management

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Farm Planning & Management

1.3.3 Agricultural Finance

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Connected Agriculture Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Connected Agriculture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Connected Agriculture Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Connected Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Connected Agriculture Industry Trends

2.3.2 Connected Agriculture Market Drivers

2.3.3 Connected Agriculture Market Challenges

2.3.4 Connected Agriculture Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Connected Agriculture Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Connected Agriculture Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Connected Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Connected Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Connected Agriculture Revenue

3.4 Global Connected Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Connected Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Agriculture Revenue in 2021

3.5 Connected Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Connected Agriculture Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Connected Agriculture Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/TOC/21219609#TOC

1.To study and analyze the global Connected Agriculture consumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Connected Agriculture market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Connected Agriculture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Connected Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Connected Agriculture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Connected Agriculture market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Connected Agriculture market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the Connected Agriculture market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Connected Agriculture market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/21219609

About Proficient market insights:

Proficient market insights is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/