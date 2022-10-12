Rising Consciousness Regarding Physical Wellness to Take the Personalized Nutrition Market to US$ 4.7 Bn at a CAGR of 6.4% by year 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Health Consciousness to Push the Consumption of Personalized Nutrition Diets in the U.S. Germany is estimated to hold more than 17.6% of demand share in Europe personalized nutrition market, registering growth at a CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personalized nutrition market is worth US$ 3 Bn as of now, and expected to reach US$ 4.7 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.



With increasing awareness about importance of health coupled with a rising trend of digitized solutions regarding healthcare, the personalized nutrition market is bound to grow on a grand note in the forecast period.

High-quality nutritional food is being preferred. With personalization being the epicenter of almost every vertical, nutrition is no exception. As such, personalized approaches are being catered to with respect to nutrition.

Measurement tools used in abundance include testing kits, apps, and programs. They tend to give a customizable and precise nutrient profile on the basis of requirements of an individual. It has also been observed that standard supplements are preferred. Direct-to-customer approach is the most sought-after one as it does create a long-lasting impact.

Personalized nutrition reveals 100% history regarding environmental exposure, metabolism, genetic profile, microbiome composition, and personal wellness goals of an individual’s body. Numerous personalized nutrition tests are being made available to help in revealing kinds of foods best-suited for dietary needs, weight management, and fitness goals. For instance – microbiome testing comes across as a kind of stool test that gives the first-hand information about an individual’s gut health.

The other personalized nutrition tests include meal planner, fat burner, muscle builder, and fitness diet pro. For these tests, saliva samples are required.

The key participants are into providing diets including guilt-free snacks, especially low sugar, indulgent-flavored, and the with high content of protein for catering to personalized nutrition market. Future Market Insights has, through its latest market study entitled “Personalized Nutrition Market”, enlisted these nitty-gritties with insights.

Key Takeaways from Personalized Nutrition Market

North America dominates the personalized nutrition market due to the US witnessing provision of meal customization through companies like The Counter and Chipotle.

Europe stands second with Germany leading from the front. Technological advancements are transforming patient-generated data into value-added resources. Smart wearables and in-home medical devices are improving personalized approach toward healthcare management. Along these lines, MyMuesli makes use of lean manufacturing for letting customers create the personalized cereal mixes. The company has also tabled blood and DNA tests to let individuals access muesli mixes pertaining to their requirements of micronutrients and macronutrients.

China leads the Asia-Pacific’s personalized nutrition market. This could be reasoned with demand for personalized nutrition herein witnessing a CAGR of close to 6.3% between 2022 and 2032. On these grounds, Habit does sell personalized nutrition on the basis of a person’s cholesterol, personal wellness goals, activity levels, and the other information through a questionnaire.

Personalized supplements account for over 27% of market share and are expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% on this count in the forecast period.

Standard measurement holds more than 46% of the market share and expected to record a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032.





Competitive Landscape

Herbalife Nutrition, October 2019, came up with new immunity essentials including relaxation tea. The key ingredient is ‘EpiCor’.

DNAfit, in April 2019, came up with a new-fangled ‘Health Fit’ DNA test, so as to explore numerous genetic factors that affect the wellbeing of an individual and make way for personalized insights pertaining to diets.

Atlas Biomed Group, in November 2019, put forth a novel AI-based Atlas app for providing personalized food and diet advice for helping customers in improving the gut health. This app does work in conjunction with Atlas Microbiome Test.

DSM, in November 2019, completed acquisition of AVA, so as to propagate personalized nutrition delivery platforms like Tespo, Mixfit, and Panaceutics.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the personalized nutrition market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product type (personalized supplements, personalized diet plans, personalized beverages, and diseases based), by measurement method (active measurement and standard measurement), and by sales channel (direct-to-customer delivery services, wellness and fitness centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmacies, online, and retail stores).

Global Personalized Nutrition Market by Category

By Product Type:

Personalized Supplements

Personalized Diet Plans

Personalized Beverages

Diseases Based

By Measurement Method:

Active Measurement

Standard Measurement

By Sales Channel:

Direct to consumer Delivery Services

Wellness and fitness centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies

Online

Retail Stores

