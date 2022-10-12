Zerify partners with Vation Ventures to build a world-class reseller channel program

Vation’s Channel-as-a-Service program will provide Zerify with an end-to-end solution that will accelerate its time to market through partners, build pipelines and ultimately drive increased revenues

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cyber security company focused on secure video conferencing solutions, announced it has partnered with Vation Ventures to accelerate the growth of Zerify’s Partner Program. Vation Ventures helps innovative companies navigate the emerging technology landscape with an end-to-end solution that fast-tracks the company’s time to market through channel partners. It will also help build pipelines and ultimately drive increased revenue for Zerify.

This development is part of Vation’s Channels-as-a-Service program, one of a suite of the company’s offerings to help emerging companies grow their business offerings. According to Vation, this program focuses on sales enablement, efficient and effective structures, and the necessary education to ensure that our team can make full use of our channel program, says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify.

Through this partnership, Zerify will be able to grow and scale their businesses and develop additional cyber technologies to protect the privacy of proprietary corporate data as the channel brings in more sales and revenue to Zerify.

“We’re excited to partner with Vation Ventures as we focus on ensuring our technology is always the most secure, based on a Zero Trust architecture and meeting or exceeding compliance regulations for various industries (i.e., HIPAA),” said Will Lynch, director of channel & distribution at Zerify, “We have been devoted to cybersecurity for over two decades, and now, video conferencing security is our priority as today’s workforce demands it. This channel will enable partners to use our Zerify Meet technology, which ensures a Zero Trust video conferencing solution. They can offer their existing and new customers the most secure video conferencing services when attacks are a mounting concern. This means increased revenues for our partners’ businesses. In addition, they can offer our Zerify Defender solution for Zero Trust security to any company, regardless of which video conferencing platform they use.”

Lynch added, “Timing is everything. A recent survey conducted by Propeller Insights of 1,000 IT professionals raised red flags for us. We have had escalating concerns about hackers since the start of COVID. According to the survey, 92% of respondents — mostly C-level executives — said that they are aware of the security vulnerabilities in video conferencing systems, and 97% said they are very concerned about protecting privacy and securing confidential data during a video conference. Hackers are taking advantage of video conferencing systems not designed to protect the privacy and corporate data. Since video conferencing is integral to the remote-hybrid work environment, privacy and corporate data are at greater risk now than ever. We are committed to ensuring that Zero Trust video conferencing solutions are adopted worldwide. With Vation Ventures’ extensive — and passionately conducted — research on behalf of the most promising tech companies, and their knowledge of cybersecurity, we now have the benefit of learning from the brightest minds and sharing our own experience with them as we ensure the securest video conferencing solutions for proprietary collaborative communications.”

Vation Ventures’ experience building and running effective channel programs will help Zerify expand its channel program. It will also offer Zerify an extensive network and relationships with customers and partners to generate immediate demand and engagement for the company’s cyber-secure video conferencing services. Vation Ventures has direct executive relationships with the most prominent global ISVs, VARs, SI, MSPs and distributors. Partners involved in the Zerify Channel Partner Program will include organizations such as MSPs, MSSPs, SIs, ISVs and VARs. Zerify will focus on resellers specializing in healthcare, financial services, legal, education and government.

“We immediately recognized it would be an incredible opportunity to work with Zerify as we appreciated their passion for ensuring the most secure collaborative communications at the most critical time,” said Joe O’Callaghan, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Vation Ventures. Video conferencing has become necessary for organizations due to the prevalence of both hybrid and remote work. That said, the attack surface for bad actors to target has grown substantially with this change in how and where we work. We regularly read about serious incidents and security vulnerabilities from other popular video conferencing platforms. Zerify has been shouting out the need to shore up all collaborative virtual communications since well before the term ‘Video Conferencing-Bombing’ was conceived. Their dedication resonated with us deeply; video conferencing is a mission-critical application. We know that Zerify addresses a critical need in the market, and we’re looking forward to joining forces by helping Zerify shape how the world prioritizes video conferencing cybersecurity today.”

Vation Ventures helps innovative companies navigate the technology landscape to support their growth journey and stay ahead of the competition. The ecosystem and solutions Vation Ventures have built are utilized by Fortune 500 companies, venture capital firms, start-ups, channel partners, OEMs, and end customers across the globe — to invest in new ideas, improve how they do business, and drive performance. Every day Vation Ventures helps forward-thinking leaders reshape how they innovate, providing them with access to powerful tools, technologies, and an ecosystem unlike anything currently in the market. This includes Vation Ventures' research platform that enables companies to instantly source leading technologies, bespoke innovation and go-to-market consulting services, and a global community of CXOs, VCs, and entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit https://vationventures.com/

Zerify Inc. (OTCQB: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

Zerify has built three offerings to ensure data is protected through collaborative communications. Zerify Meet, the industry’s only Zero Trust video conferencing platform, authenticates every user before joining a meeting. Zerify Defender locks down one’s desktop camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard and clipboard. Zerify API enables businesses of any size to integrate secure video conferencing into all applications easily.

