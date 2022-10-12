Reunion Neuroscience CEO to Participate on Panel at 2022 Horizons Perspectives on Psychedelics Conference

“Raising Capital for Psychedelic Endeavors” Panel Part of Conference’s Psychedelic Business Forum

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (TSX: REUN, NASDAQ: REUN) ("Reunion" or the “Company”), a leader in novel serotonergic psychedelic drug development committed to innovating proprietary therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions, announced today that the Company’s President and CEO, Mr. Greg Mayes, will participate on a panel at this year’s Horizons Perspectives on Psychedelics conference, taking place at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York City.



The panel session, titled, “Raising Capital for Psychedelic Endeavors,” is part of the conference’s Psychedelic Business Forum and will focus on how both companies and funds are raising capital to expand their business interests in the growing field of psychedelic medicine. The panel will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“There is a clear and urgent need to address the ongoing mental health crisis that plagues society today, and science has proven that psychedelic medicine may be key to developing the next generation of effective CNS treatments,” said Mr. Mayes. “As such, it is vital that we think about psychedelics as an important component to mental health treatment in much the same way that we evaluate the use of traditional therapeutics. The evidence supporting the success of psychedelic treatment across a wide range of psychiatric conditions continues to evolve, and these promising therapies deserve both attention and investment. This is an important conversation to have to set the record straight, and I look forward to exploring this topic more in-depth at Horizons to further raise awareness.”

Presented by Horizons PBC, a public benefit corporation, the Perspectives on Psychedelics conference is the largest and longest-running annual gathering of the psychedelic community in the world. Its Psychedelic Business Forum explores the psychedelic economy and industry for executives, entrepreneurs and funders.

About Reunion Neuroscience Inc., (formerly, Field Trip Health Ltd.)

Reunion is a leader in novel psychedelic drug development, committed to innovating therapeutic solutions for mental health conditions by developing proprietary serotonin receptor agonist compounds. The Company’s lead asset, RE-104 (previously known as FT-104), is a proprietary, novel serotonergic psychedelic drug being developed for post-partum and treatment resistant depression as a potential fast-acting antidepressant with durable efficacy. Reunion is also developing the FT-200 series, which includes compounds with potential for more selective serotonin receptor activity with reduced psychoactivity for potential use in more chronic treatment paradigms and indications.

Learn more at https://www.investors.reunionneuro.com, and https://www.reunionneuro.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Media Contact:

Shana Marino

KCSA Strategic Communications

(347) 487-6189

reunion@kcsa.com

Investor Contacts:

Phil Carlson / Sophia Bashford

KCSA Strategic Communications

(646) 573-0776 / (929) 246-7307

reunion@kcsa.com