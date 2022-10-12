Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market to be Driven by the Use of Environment-Friendly Materials in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market, assessing the disposable blood pressure cuffs market based on its segments like call points and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): About USD 252.5 million
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 9.93%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): Nearly USD 460.6 million
The growing market for disposable blood pressure cuffs can be associated with the rise in demand for one-time medical equipment on account of rising health consciousness. The increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAI) has further led to the adoption of disposable blood pressure cuffs, thus favouring the growth of the market.
Moreover, the market is being driven by hefty investments in the healthcare sector to upgrade medical equipment. In addition to this, blood pressure cuffs are essential as blood pressure monitoring is usually the first step of any diagnosis and treatment. Further, the use of disposable blood pressure cuffs during surgical treatments is expected to enhance the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Segmentation
Disposable blood pressure cuffs refer to single-use medical devices used to measure blood pressure. Also known as disposable blood pressure monitors, they prevent cross-contamination of infections, thus providing enhanced safety.
Based on call point, the market can be divided into:
• Surgeons
• Physicians
• Clinicians
The regional markets for disposable blood pressure cuffs include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The growth in the global market for disposable blood pressure cuffs is being driven by the rising demand for cost-effectiveness. The introduction of single-patient-use disposable blood pressure cuffs is likely to fuel the growth of the market in the coming years. These cuffs save costs as they can be used for a single patient throughout their stay at the hospital, hence saving resources, thereby fostering market growth. Moreover, the use of polypropylene in single-patient-use disposable gloves to reduce the weight of the cuffs and reduce storage and disposing costs are enhancing the market growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Welch Allyn, Inc., GE Healthcare, SunTech Medical, Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare, and Cardinal Health, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
