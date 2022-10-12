Colliers completes investment in leading alternative investment manager

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and DENVER, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Versus Capital (“Versus”), a leading U.S. alternative real asset management firm with over $6.0 billion of assets under management. The acquisition of Versus accelerates Colliers’ global private wealth distribution capabilities and raises total assets under management to $87 billion.

